Chevron Community Fellows Marks 5th Northshore Cohort

NEW ORLEANS – The Chevron Community Fellows program, administered by the Northshore Community Foundation, has grown into a key leadership pipeline for the Northshore’s nonprofit sector, bringing together select cohorts of community leaders for a multi-month period of training, collaboration and project work.

Launched in 2021, the initiative selects a limited number of Fellows each year from mission-based organizations, community-engaged corporations and other groups working to strengthen the region. The Foundation describes the program as a way to help promising leaders deepen their impact while strengthening connections among nonprofits, businesses and public agencies on the Northshore.

“We are proud to continue to support the Northshore Community Foundation’s Chevron Community Fellows program,” said Chevron Public Affairs Manager Jeremy Haken. “This initiative will provide nonprofit organizations with valuable knowledge and resources – and ultimately empower them to make a greater impact in our region. We thank the Northshore Community Foundation for their efforts to improve the quality of life for local residents.”

Chevron Community Fellowship Leadership Development

The Chevron Community Fellows program focuses on community leaders who serve mission-based organizations. The program is designed to strengthen their effectiveness within their organizations and across the region.

The individuals selected to participate in the program demonstrate a commitment to serving the Northshore, have a broad base of transferable skills and a willingness to work collaboratively toward shared goals. Throughout the fellowship, new professional and personal relationships naturally form, giving Fellows added support and perspective as they navigate their work in the community.

“The strength of this program isn’t just in the training—it’s in the relationships that form. When leaders from across sectors come together, they create a network capable of making real, lasting change,” said Leslie Landry, President & CEO of Northshore Community Foundation.

Each fellowship year is built around collaborative, opportunities-based subject matter that brings Fellows together to develop shared objectives and work plans. The program also creates training and development opportunities for the cohort to network and build skills. Sessions are designed not only to build capacity but also to encourage Fellows to look more closely at the realities of the region—both the challenges communities face and the meaningful work underway to address them.

Outcomes and Regional Impact

The 2025 class is the fifth cohort of Chevron Community Fellows. This year’s group includes 12 leaders representing organizations such as Ducks Unlimited, Slidell Memorial Hospital, St. Tammany Parish Public School System, St. Tammany Council on Aging, the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce, The Pro Bono Project, The Mauti Cancer Fund and several grassroots nonprofits.

Since the program’s inception, 71 community leaders have participated across five classes: 16 in the inaugural 2021 cohort, followed by 15 Fellows each in 2022 and 2023, 13 in 2024 and 12 in 2025.

Beyond leadership development, the initiative emphasizes project-based collaboration. One example highlighted by regional partners is “Buddies for Life,” a community program created by a team of Fellows that pairs retirement-community residents with people with intellectual disabilities to reduce social isolation while beautifying hospital gardens. The project grew out of a Fellows team assignment and received seed funding to launch.

Foundation Context

The Chevron Community Fellows program is one of several civic initiatives housed at the Northshore Community Foundation, which was established in 2007 to serve St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington and St. Helena parishes. The Foundation’s work focuses on leadership development, economic opportunity, education, healthy families and regional resilience.

As the 2025 cohort completes its fellowship year, the program now counts more than 70 alumni working across government, healthcare, education, the arts and social services on the Northshore — forming a growing network of leaders connected through shared training and a deeper understanding of the region.