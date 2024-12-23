Chemical and Fragrance & Flavor Executive to Lead Axxence Corporation Following Successful Acquisition of Natural Advantage

OAKDALE, La. (press release) – Axxence Group, a global leader in natural aroma ingredients for the food, beverage, and fragrance industries, has announced the appointment of Michael Klamm as Chief Executive Officer of its Louisiana-based subsidiary Axxence Corporation. The appointment underscores Axxence Group’s commitment to building a globally integrated, innovative, and customer-focused organization poised for long-term success.

Michael Klamm brings over 30 years of leadership experience in the Chemical and Fragrance & Flavor industry. He joins Axxence Group at a critical moment of strategic expansion, following the recent acquisition of Natural Advantage. Michael Klamm’s expertise will be instrumental in strengthening Axxence’s presence globally.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the Axxence Group family and our leadership team. His strategic vision and extensive international experience align perfectly with our global strategy,” said Ron Honing, CEO, Axxence Group. “As we integrate our new U.S. assets with our strong European foundation, Michael’s leadership will be essential in delivering exceptional value to our customers, partners, and stakeholders. I am confident that his appointment will usher in a new era of innovation and success for Axxence.”

The company currently has around 135 employees. Its more than 250 natural flavor product solutions are sold in over 35 countries to more than 240 customers, including the largest companies in the flavor and fragrance industry. Axxence is headquartered in Emmerich, Germany, and operates two production facilities in Slovakia. Since 2021, the company has been majority-owned by the capiton Group, based in Berlin.

“I am honored to lead Axxence Corporation during this exciting period of expansion,” said Klamm. “The Company’s commitment to innovation and growth is truly inspiring. I look forward to working closely with our talented team to unlock new opportunities, drive sustainable success, and create lasting value.”

Michael Klamm has held senior executive positions in Europe, Asia, and the United States at leading organizations such as Symrise, Renessenz, and LyondellBasell.