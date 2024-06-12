Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Food

Chefs Competing in New Orleans to Make Finals in France

June 12, 2024   |By
Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A pastry competition kicked off what Chef Emeril Lagasse a kind of “culinary Olympics” taking place in New Orleans this week, with chefs from nine countries in North and South America competing for honors in a host city that gets to show off its celebrated food culture.

The Pastry World Cup event started Tuesday. It coincides with the Bocuse d’Or Americas competitions. While pastry was the focus Tuesday, competitions involving savory creations open Wednesday.

Lagasse, the New Orleans restaurateur and celebrity chef, is honorary president for the Bocuse d’Or Americas event, a prelude to finals early next year in Lyon, France.

- Sponsors -

“We had to choose ingredients that were indigenous to New Orleans,” Lagasse explained Tuesday. “It’s a very tough decision. Do you go the gumbo route? Does somebody in Peru know how to make gumbo?”

The ingredients chosen: alligator sausage, grits, wild boar rack and seafood from the Gulf of Mexico.

“It’s going to be really interesting to see what they put together,” Lagasse said.

- Partner Content -

Entergy’s Energy Smart Program Brings Cost Conscious Innovation to New Orleans

Offering comprehensive energy efficiency at no cost to the consumer, Entergy’s Energy Smart program incentivizes Entergy New Orleans customers to perform energy-saving upgrades in...
Read More

While Lagasse spoke, the focus at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans was on Tuesday’s pastry competition, where renowned French pastry chef Pierre Hermé lauded the “crème de la crème” of pastry chefs from the participating nations.

The culinary competitions continue through Thursday.

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2024 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter