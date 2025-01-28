Chef Nina Compton to Lead Exclusive Culinary Tour in Provence, France, with Modern Adventure

PORTLAND, Ore. (press release) – Acclaimed chef and James Beard Award winner Nina Compton is partnering with Modern Adventure, a Certified B Corporation specializing in experiential travel, for an exclusive culinary journey through Provence, France. This immersive experience will offer travelers the chance to explore the culinary traditions and scenic beauty of southern France alongside one of the culinary industry’s most celebrated figures.

Chef Compton, renowned for her New Orleans restaurant Compère Lapin, brings her expertise and love for French cuisine to this unique expedition. Raised in St. Lucia, where French-influenced coastal dishes and warm Caribbean hospitality are central to daily life, Compton infuses her approach with a strong sense of community. Her passion for connecting with local artisans—such as cheesemakers and bakers—is a hallmark of her culinary philosophy.

“When I travel to Europe, I really do enjoy going to the markets. I get super excited about the people that are selling because it’s very personal for them. Whether you’re buying beautiful peaches during the summertime or cheeses that somebody made, you’re connecting with that person,” Compton shared. This personal touch is a key element of the Provence trip, where participants will engage directly with Compton in small, intimate settings.

Highlights of the Provence Journey:

Market Tours: Discover vibrant Provençal markets and hand-select fresh, seasonal ingredients.

Hands-On Cooking Demonstration: Learn traditional cooking techniques from Chef Compton during an interactive culinary session.

Exclusive Wine Tastings: Visit renowned vineyards to explore the terroir and sample regional wines.

Cultural Immersion: Experience Provence’s rich history and culture through visits to medieval villages, interactions with local artisans, and curated activities.

About Modern Adventure

Modern Adventure, a Certified B Corp, is dedicated to designing transformative travel experiences that foster deep connections with destinations and their cultures. The company’s collaborations with esteemed Tastemakers, such as Chef Compton, exemplify its mission to create authentic, enriching journeys that transcend traditional tourism.

Booking Information

The exclusive journey is scheduled for October 8–14, 2025, with limited availability to ensure a personalized experience. Find detailed itineraries, pricing, and booking information, here.

This partnership marks a unique opportunity for food enthusiasts and travelers to connect with Chef Compton and the culinary traditions of Provence in an intimate and meaningful way.