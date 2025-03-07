Chef Nina Compton Hosts Book Launch and Dinner in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – James Beard Award-winning Chef Nina Compton will host a book launch and dinner on April 1 at Compère Lapin to mark the release of her highly anticipated new cookbook, “Kwéyòl / Creole: Recipes Stories and Tings from a St. Lucian’s Chef Journey”.

Co-written with author Osayi Endolyn, the cookbook chronicles Chef Compton’s culinary journey from her native St. Lucia to the vibrant kitchens of Jamaica, Miami, and New Orleans. The book promises to offer readers an in-depth look at the diverse influences that have shaped Chef Compton’s unique approach to cuisine.

The event will take place at Compère Lapin located within The Old No. 77 Hotel at 535 Tchoupitoulas Street from 5:30 – 9:00 p.m. on April 1. It will feature a four-course pre-fixe dinner priced at $75 per person (excluding tax and gratuity) inspired by the flavors and culinary traditions detailed in Kwéyòl / Creole and reflecting Chef Compton’s dedication to blending Caribbean influences with the rich heritage of New Orleans cuisine.

- Sponsors -

The first course offers an assortment of snacks including Dirty Rice Arancini drizzled with a tangy sour orange mojo, Conch in Souskaye accompanied by crispy dasheen chips, and traditional Crawfish Hushpuppies. For the second course, attendees will enjoy a hearty serving of Cow Heel Soup paired with freshly baked Coco Bread. The third course highlights a main dish of Jerk Chicken served alongside classic Rice and Peas and a side of Coconut Collard Greens. Concluding the meal, the fourth course features a sweet finale with Coconut Flan, Rum Cake, and Roasted Pineapple.

A vegetarian option is also available, ensuring that guests with diverse dietary preferences can fully enjoy the culinary experience. The vegetarian first course includes Jalapeño & Scallion Hushpuppies, Fried Okra with Green Bean Remoulade, and Tostones dressed in Sour Orange Mojo. For the second course, a comforting Trinidadian Corn Soup is paired with Buss up Shut Roti. The third course offers a creative twist with Jerk Cauliflower served with Coconut Rice & Peas and Coconut Collard Greens, and the evening concludes with the same enticing dessert selection of Coconut Flan, Rum Cake, and Roasted Pineapple.

Chef Nina Compton will be available to interact with guests, participate in guided Q&A sessions, and provide autographs and photos and attendees will have the opportunity to purchase signed copies of Kwéyòl / Creole for $37.50 during the reservation process.

Reservations for the event are now open here.

About Chef Compton

Born in St. Lucia, Chef Compton is the daughter of Sir John Compton, the former Prime Minister of St. Lucia. Her culinary journey began at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, and she later refined her skills under prominent chefs including Daniel Boulud in New York City. Her career further evolved through formative experiences in Miami, where she worked with esteemed chefs such as Norman Van Aken and Philippe Ruiz. Rising rapidly through the ranks at Scarpetta in Miami Beach under Chef Scott Conant, she eventually made a significant mark as a top contender and fan favorite on Season 11 of Top Chef in New Orleans.

- Sponsors -

Chef Compton has since become a celebrated figure in New Orleans’ dining scene. Her restaurant, Compère Lapin blends her Caribbean heritage with the time-honored traditions of New Orleans cuisine, earning acclaim for its inventive menu and vibrant atmosphere. Her other venture, Bywater American Bistro reflects a modern take on American fare.