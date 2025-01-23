Chef Melissa Araujo to Open Second Award-Winning Honduran Restaurant: Alma Café Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Known for its bold and soulful take on Latin American cuisine, Alma Cafe (Alma) will officially open a second location on Feb. 1, at 301 North Carrollton Avenue in Mid-City. The new outpost will mark an exciting addition to one of the New Orleans’ most vibrant neighborhoods.

Since news broke last year that Melissa Araujo, two-time James Beard: Best Chef South semifinalist (2024, 2025), would open a second location of her celebrated Honduran restaurant, Alma, New Orleanians have been chomping at the bit.

Founded in Bywater in 2020, Alma—which means “soul” in Spanish—is a testament to Chef Araujo’s deep connection to her Honduran roots. “Growing up in my grandmother’s kitchen, I learned that food is more than a meal—it’s a way to show love,” says Araujo. “My mission has always been to share the soul of Honduran cooking, and the Mid-City opening is an opportunity to connect with even more people and introduce them to the flavors and traditions that I love.”

Alma Mid-City, just like the flagship location, promises a menu that showcases the highest-quality ingredients with dishes that are rooted in Araujo’s childhood memories. Traditional dishes are reimagined with a modern twist, using fresh, locally sourced ingredients to honor both her heritage and New Orleans’ bounty.

Praised for its all-day brunch, available daily from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., diners can enjoy signature dishes like Baleada Sencilla – eggs, refried beans, house-made cream, queso fresco, and avocado served atop a house-made flour tortilla; Melissa’s Pancakes – six small pancakes served with homemade crema fresca, strawberry jam, and powdered sugar; Brussels Sprouts Bowl with Louisiana Jasmine rice, spicy peanut dressing, avocado, pickled red onions, and cilantro; Celebration of Tomatoes – Heirloom cherry tomatoes, burrata cheese, and herb green goddess dressing; Pastelitos de Carne – meat pies served with Encurtido and Honduran red sauce; Bistec Encebollado – hand-cut sirloin and caramelized onions served with black beans, and vegetable-infused local rice; and The Deep South – chile habanero marinated fried chicken thigh, coleslaw, and Honduran crack sauce, served with rosemary fries.

Alma Mid-City will also serve dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Araujo has been testing recipes in Bywater – her Friday dinner series – and is excited to unveil the dinner menu in Mid-City.

“It’s been fun introducing new dishes every Friday night. I’ve been experimenting with lots of different flavors and techniques and getting great feedback from my customers. I’m really happy with what we’ll be doing for dinner.”

Guests can begin with cold dishes like Aguachile Negro – local Gulf shrimp and scallops with chile Morita and pasilla, served with red onions, avocado, English cucumber, jalapeño, and black garlic and Ostiones – Magnolia Key Oysters with tropical mignonette. Hot appetizers will include Tamal Madre – a traditional Honduran tamale made with pork lard, and Crema de Calabaza – roasted butternut squash, apple chips, sage, and pumpkin seeds with brown butter. Entrees will include Pescado Ceibeno – whole Gulf fish, deep fried and served with Moros and Cristianos, tostones, and escabeche; Pollo en Crema y Loco – grilled chicken in cream-based sauce with Loroco flower, white wine, sofrito, mushrooms, and fresh herbs; and Pato en Recado – a bold and flavorful dish featuring confit duck leg served over a dark sauce made of toasted chiles, achiote, garlic, onions and other spices, then topped with sesame seeds, pickled golden raisins and local herbs. Araujo is also serving up an Old Fashion Burger served on a Don Phuong brioche bun.

Alma Mid-City will introduce exciting features, including an oyster bar offering a killer Happy Hour with $1 raw and $1.50 chargrilled, as well as a dedicated Tortillera producing fresh tortillas throughout the day. Expanded vegan and gluten-free options and an array of seasonal specials will reflect Araujo’s dedication to inclusive, health-conscious dining. The restaurant will also include a full-service cocktail bar, offering beverages inspired by both Honduran and New Orleans traditions, featuring fresh juices, house-made syrups, and Agua Frescas crafted with herbs from Araujo’s home garden. Seasonal libations include Smokey Bourbon Sour with a rosemary and honey twist, Cold Carajillo, Blood Orange Pisco Sour, and non-alcoholic options like the Creamy Coconut Margarita. For coffee lovers, Alma’s specialty coffee bar will feature a variety of specialty drinks made with premium Honduran beans, available in the restaurant and for take-away.

Designed to embody the warmth of a traditional Honduran kitchen, Alma Mid-City will combine functionality and vibrant cultural elements to create a warm and inviting space. With a much larger footprint than the Bywater location, the new restaurant will accommodate up to 200 guests with indoor and outdoor seating. Natural tones, warm wood tables, and rattan pendant lights are offset by a sleek industrial black ceiling. Personal touches will include Honduran artifacts, goddess murals, and snapshots of Chef Araujo’s childhood. Bookshelves, lush greenery, and a dedicated merchandise area will further add to the welcoming atmosphere.

Continuing its dedication to sustainability, Alma Café Mid-City will source ingredients from local farmers and purveyors, ensuring that each dish is not only delicious but also supports the local economy and environment. Chef Araujo’s strong partnerships with Louisiana farmers will allow her to incorporate the best seasonal produce into her recipes while staying true to the flavors of her Honduran heritage. “Our food tells the story of who we are, and it’s important to respect not only our traditions but the land we’re cooking from,” Araujo explains. “By partnering with Louisiana farmers, we can bring the freshest ingredients to the table while honoring the planet and community.”

Alma Mid-City is poised to become a beloved destination, celebrating the vibrant flavors of Honduran cuisine while honoring the spirit of New Orleans.