Checking In

Every year, we take a deeper dive into the real estate and construction industry on the same month as the annual NOMAR CID Economic & Real Estate Forecast Symposium. This year, for the 16th iteration of the symposium, the event will be held on Thursday, October 8, at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center. The theme is “Building Market Momentum & Opportunity.”

Both “momentum” and “opportunity” are terms we saw repeated frequently in this year’s group of Real Estate Influencers. There is a momentum that we are seeing as a region — a sense of positivity and hope that is being paired with the announcement of many new commercial projects. And then there’s AI…technology that — like every other industry — is changing the way that the real estate and construction industries operate.

Looking at multiple data sources for the past year, the news points toward a market that is largely stabilizing. According to the most recent (August 2026) New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors (NOMAR) Local Market Update for the 10 parish New Orleans metropolitan area, the residential market has remained stable over the past year. From August 2025 to 2026, for example, new listings remained about the same (1,636 in 2025 and 1,629 in 2026). Average days on market went down a bit — 67 to 64 — but both median and average sales prices increased over the past year — median up 5.5% to $290,000 and average up 8.7% to $369,344. The number of closed sales also went up 6.1% to 8,544.

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Inventory, however, remains an issue — one that worsened by 3.7% over the past year.

On the commercial side, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) Commercial Real Estate Market Metro Dashboard reported that market rents in the New Orleans/Metairie metro area between the second quarter of 2025 and 2026 remained steady — from $23 per square-foot to $22. The vacancy rate also saw little change — 7.8% to 7.7%.

Some change was reported, interestingly, on retail vacancy rates, which rose from 3.9% to 4.5%, while sales prices on retail spaces from 2025 to 2026 rose from $149 per square-foot to $171.

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As we head into fall (yay!) I wanted to share a fun bit of news. Keith Twitchell has been an instrumental part of the editorial team at Biz New Orleans since its inception. He authors our monthly Entrepreneur column, our Neighborhood Gem pieces, and many features every year. This year, one of his wonderful pieces was celebrated as the best business feature of the year by the Press Club of New Orleans. I long ago recognized his talent with the written word, so I’m excited to report that his first feature novel is being published on October 27 by Simon & Schuster. “The Strangest Life” is a magical tale centered on a rare pink river dolphin from the Amazon that “blends environmental fiction, myth and quiet suspense.” I can’t wait to read it!

Happy Fall Y’all and thanks for reading,

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Kimberley Singletary

Editor

Kimberley@BizNewOrleans.com