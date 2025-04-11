Check Out “STEM Boat” at the French Quarter Fest

NEW ORLEANS – STEM NOLA, a leading nonprofit dedicated to fostering interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) among K-12 students, announced its collaboration with Chevron to present the “STEM Boat: A Voyage of Discovery” at the French Quarter Festival. This initiative will help advance STEM NOLA’s aim of exposing, engaging, and inspiring the next generation of innovators, creators, and problem-solvers.​

“STEM NOLA is proud to collaborate with Chevron to bring hands-on, STEM-based learning to the community through the Chevron STEM Zone: “STEM Boat: A Voyage of Discovery” at the French Quarter Festival,” said Jim Pittman, Chief Communications Officer, STEM NOLA.

On April 12 – 13, French Quarter Fest attendees can explore the principles of buoyancy and density through interactive experiments at the STEM Boat exhibit.

The STEM Boat will allow young learners to investigate how shape, materials, and design influence the way objects float and move, providing a tangible understanding of fundamental physics concepts.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Chevron for their continued support of STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action’s mission and for helping to make these hands-on learning experiences possible for children in the New Orleans area and beyond,” said Pittman. “This partnership strengthens our collective efforts to nurture a diverse future STEM workforce and empower young minds to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.”

As the French Quarter Festival unfolds, STEM NOLA remains dedicated to its mission of exposing, engaging, and inspiring future innovators, creators, makers, and entrepreneurs through STEM-based activities and opportunities.

“As we continue our work to engage communities, inspire future innovators, and build opportunities for all youth to explore STEM, we look forward to expanding this impactful collaboration with Chevron and our partners.,” said Pittman.

STEM NOLA’s Impact and Achievements

Founded in 2013 by Dr. Calvin Mackie, STEM NOLA has become a national leader in delivering STEM-based activities and programs to underserved communities. Since its inception, the organization has impacted over 160,000 children across 17 states and five countries, sparking curiosity and creativity in classrooms and communities nationwide. ​

In Jan. 2025, STEM NOLA was honored with the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics, and Engineering Mentoring (PAESMEM), recognizing its exceptional efforts in mentoring students from underrepresented groups. Additionally, six students from the STEM Fellows program advanced in the 2025 National STEM Challenge, showcasing the organization’s dedication to nurturing young talent. ​

A Vision for the Future

Dr. Mackie envisions a future where every Saturday is filled with STEM engagement, aiming to reach a million children weekly. This vision drives STEM NOLA’s continuous efforts to create sustainable, community-based STEM programs that are both scalable and impactful. ​

About STEM NOLA

STEM NOLA is a 501(c)(3) organization committed to exposing, inspiring, and engaging members of the community in the world of STEM. Through hands-on learning experiences, mentorship, and community-based programming, STEM NOLA strives to make STEM accessible to all children, particularly those in under-resourced communities. Since 2013, the organization has impacted over 160,000 children, fostering a love for STEM and providing pathways to future careers in these fields.