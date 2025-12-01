Charmant Brings European Bistro Style to Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS – Husband-and-wife culinary and hospitality veterans Chris and Bonnie Borges opened Charmant on Nov. 22, a new restaurant in Mid-City that applies a New Orleans point of view to European bistro traditions. The 2,880-square-foot restaurant, located at 514 City Park Avenue, features a menu of modern European flavors, a wine program led by Bonnie Borges, and a cocktail list developed by Lead Bartender Kyle Godwin.

Menu and Culinary Approach

Chris Borges, the restaurant’s executive chef, said the intent was to create a neighborhood restaurant suitable for brunch, a glass of wine after work, or dinner with friends. “Charmant captures that rhythm – casual by day, buzzing by night – with the kind of energy that feels uniquely New Orleans,” he said. The name, meaning “lovely” or “captivating” in French, also references the Charmat sparkling-wine process and its connection to the restaurant’s wine program.

Under Borges’ direction, the menu focuses on contemporary interpretations of European bistro dishes with subtle New Orleans influences. Brunch and lunch offerings include Fried Brussels Sprouts Salad with lima beans, golden raisins, and cardamom yogurt; Croque Madame with truffle salami, fontina, rapini, and soubise; Yeasted Belgian Waffle with apples and lemon-ginger caramel; and a Wagyu Burger topped with cave-aged cheddar, horseradish beer mustard, caramelized onions, pickled zucchini, and arugula on brioche. Evening plates include Roasted Beets with horseradish panna cotta, rye and dill pollen; Scallop Crudo with apples, Tokyo turnips, and almond aillade; Pork Osso Bucco Arancini with cherry pepper ragout; Vermont Goat Crottin with duck confit and spiced pecans; and a selection of artisanal cheeses and charcuterie.

- Sponsors -

Wine and Cocktail Programs, Interior Design

Wine is positioned as a central part of the dining experience. Curated by General Manager and Sommelier Bonnie Borges, the list features small producers, grower Champagnes, and a range of varietals aimed at complementing the kitchen’s menu. Offerings include by-the-glass selections, flights, rotating reserves, and tableside pours. “Wine should invite conversation, not intimidation,” Bonnie said. “My goal was to create a list that’s exciting but accessible.”

The cocktail program by Godwin, known for his work at The Country Club and Brutto Americano, includes original creations and updates on classic drinks. Breakfast cocktails include Citrus & Silk—vodka, Amaretto, orange juice, and cream—and The Breton Sound with blackberry- and Earl Grey-infused gin, lemon, and mint. Dinner options include Pear Pressure, a variation on a spicy margarita with La Gritona reposado, spiced pear puree, lime, triple sec, and a fall-inspired syrup, and Duck, Duck, Vermouth made with duck fat-washed Bourbon, Campari, and sweet vermouth. Spritzes, mocktails, and dessert drinks complete the menu.

The restaurant occupies the former MoPho space and was designed by Bonnie Borges. The interior includes blonde-wood floors, hand-laid tile inlays, copper accents, and a palette of soft blues and whites intended to evoke coastal Europe as well as New Orleans. A white-quartz bar serves as a focal point, and an outdoor patio provides additional seating for brunch, aperitifs, and evening service.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

Charmant is open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Wednesday through Monday, and closed Tuesdays. More information and reservations are available at www.charmantnola.com.