NEW ORLEANS – Located within Hotel Perle, a boutique lifestyle property known for its spacious all-suite accommodations and hospitality in downtown New Orleans, Charles & Julia is scheduled to debut this spring as a new cocktail bar and rooftop terrace at the hotel. Additional details, including menus, cocktail programming and opening celebrations, will be announced soon.

Inspired by the fictional romance of a young couple who meet on a New Orleans streetcar, Charles & Julia will feature two distinct yet complementary spaces designed to reflect the couple’s imagined world of travel and hospitality.

“When Hotel Perle approached us in 2025 and asked us to helm the food & beverage program for the hotel, we immediately saw an opportunity to create something that felt deeply personal to New Orleans, a space centered around storytelling, hospitality, and the kind of experiences that invite people to linger and connect,” says Mark Latter, founder and CEO of Latter Hospitality.

- Sponsors -

Charles & Julia Cocktail Bar to Open at Hotel Perle. Concept rendering by Anna Nicole Smith.

The New Hotel Perle Conept: Lounge and Rooftop Terrace

Located in the Warehouse District at the corner of St. Charles Avenue and Julia Street, the setting helped inspire the narrative behind the concept. The downstairs space is designed as a wine and cocktail lounge that evokes the feeling of stepping into Charles and Julia’s home during one of their gatherings. The lounge will feature a seasonally driven menu of shareable small plates developed by Latter Hospitality Corporate Chef Marcus Woodham and executed by Chef de Cuisine Ubolratana “Aum” Wipop.

Comfortable banquettes, layered textures and a relaxed atmosphere are intended to encourage conversation and social dining.

Upstairs, the experience shifts to an open-air rooftop terrace inspired by the couple’s travels through Sicily. The rooftop space is designed as a garden-style retreat overlooking the city, with a cocktail program focused on spirits and a setting suited for sunset gatherings and evening drinks.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

Together, the two spaces create dual identities within one destination: an intimate cocktail lounge below and a rooftop bar above.

This concept at Hotel Perle will bring together two distinct environments within one destination: an intimate cocktail lounge on the ground floor and an open-air rooftop terrace above. The space is designed to encourage both casual gatherings and late-evening cocktails in the heart of the Warehouse District.

About Latter Hospitality

Established in 2015 by restaurateur Mark Latter, Latter Hospitality is a New Orleans–based restaurant group that operates several local establishments, including Tujague’s, The Bower, Bower Bar and Birdy’s. The company focuses on concept-driven dining and bar spaces.