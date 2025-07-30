CHAMP Chosen to Digitally Transform La. OMV

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Office of Technology Services (OTS) and the Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) have selected CHAMP Titles, Inc. (CHAMP), a Cleveland, Ohio-based software company founded in 2018, to modernize the state’s more than 50-year-old driver’s license and vehicle registration systems. Gov. Jeff Landry announced the agreement on July 29.

CHAMP, which operates nationwide, provides title and registration services, electronic lien programs, and vehicle and driver services systems of record. The agreement is valued at $30 million and gives CHAMP two years to complete the OMV upgrade, according to the governor’s office.

Governor Jeff Landry discussed the partnership on his “Diner Days” podcast with Bryan Adams, Principal Assistant of the Department of Public Safety Services.

“This is a big win for Louisiana taxpayers and for everyone who’s ever waited too long to get a driver’s license,” Landry said. “By choosing CHAMP, we’re cutting costs, cutting wait times, and cutting out inefficiencies that have plagued this system for decades. After many fits and starts, OMV is finally taking Louisiana into the 21st century—and we’re doing it smarter, faster, and more cost efficiently.”

The agreement includes the implementation of CHAMPgov, CHAMP’s platform for delivering digital government services. Louisiana will use both the company’s Vehicle Services and Driver Services platforms, replacing paper-based processes with cloud-native systems designed to speed up transactions and reduce administrative burdens.

The system will be accessible online and through a mobile app. LA Wallet, the state’s official digital ID app, will serve as the front-end mobile interface for digital credentials, while CHAMP’s platforms will modernize the underlying systems of record that support those credentials. Louisiana is also the first state to receive three-year approval from the TSA to use LA Wallet, Adams said.

“This is the one experience that touches most Louisiana citizens, so it should be the best,” Adams said.

CHAMP CEO Shane Bigelow called Louisiana’s decision a sign of broader progress in public-sector modernization.

“Louisiana is blazing a trail for digital government,” Bigelow said. “By leveraging our core platforms, the state is not only modernizing its own system but setting a national standard for innovation in public service. This milestone marks the continued rapid expansion of CHAMP across the country and brings us one step closer to a fully digital future for state government. We are honored and proud to partner with Governor Landry, Commissioner Adams, and the citizens of Louisiana.”

Louisiana’s adoption brings the number of Americans served by CHAMP’s platforms to more than 35 million. The company’s state clients include West Virginia (2021) for vehicle title and registration and Kentucky (2023) for titles and liens; New Jersey and Illinois have also contracted with CHAMP.

The system allows agencies, lenders, insurers, dealers, fleets and residents to complete vehicle transactions digitally, streamlining title, lien, registration and driver’s credential processing.

“Ultimately, we want to give our citizens a choice and make it much easier for them to renew their driver’s license, address issues at OMV, or register their vehicle,” Landry said. “If they want to, they’ll be able to do everything online or on the app.”

Officials said the initiative is intended to increase operational efficiency, improve fraud prevention and reduce paperwork. LT Slater, CHAMP’s executive vice president and head of strategic relationships, said Louisiana’s approach has been comprehensive.

“Many agencies begin modernization efforts believing that technology alone will solve their challenges,” Slater said. “But Louisiana approached it differently. They recognized that true transformation goes beyond software. Success requires the right legislative framework, stakeholder alignment, and strong change management. We found all of that, and more, in our partnership with the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles.”

About CHAMP

Founded in 2018 and based in Cleveland, Ohio, CHAMP Titles develops software for digital vehicle title, registration and lien management. Its products include the Digital Title and Registration Suite (CHAMPgov) and the National Digital Titling Clearinghouse, which allow state agencies and industry partners such as dealers, insurers, lenders and fleet operators to complete transactions electronically.

More information about the company is available at www.champtitles.com.