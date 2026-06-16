ChamäleTuna Lights Up Aquarium Entrance

NEW ORLEANS — The Downtown Development District (DDD), Arts New Orleans, and Audubon Aquarium have unveiled ChamäleTuna by Artist Ilya Sobol, a new interactive light art installation at the entrance of the Audubon Aquarium at 1 Canal Street. ChamäleTuna, inspired by the form of a tuna fish and the adaptive color-changing abilities of a chameleon, invites audiences to become part of the artwork itself.

“The DDD is committed to enhancing downtown livability through creative placemaking projects that make our public spaces more vibrant, welcoming, and safe,” said DDD President & CEO Seth Knudsen. “Artist Ilya Sobol’s light installation presented a unique opportunity to beautify the area around the Aquarium, elevate the visitor experience, and draw even more attention to one of Downtown New Orleans’ premier attractions.”

Using interactive technology, ChamäleTuna detects the colors worn by visitors and transforms in real time to reflect those hues. A red jacket, blue shirt, or patterned dress each influences the artwork’s evolving palette, creating a layered and ever-changing visual experience shaped entirely by the public.

- Sponsors -

“We are excited to welcome ChamäleTuna as a new extension of the Audubon Aquarium experience, bringing its sense of wonder beyond regular operating hours and into the heart of the public realm,” said Michael J. Sawaya, President and CEO of Audubon Nature Institute. “This installation offers an engaging and interactive attraction for Aquarium visitors and downtown New Orleans guests alike, creating opportunities for exploration, creativity, and connection throughout the day and evening.”

ChamäleTuna Reflects Community Diversity

More than an interactive spectacle, ChamäleTuna serves as a reflection of the diversity that defines New Orleans. Constantly adapting to the people around it, the installation symbolizes the beauty of difference, identity, and coexistence within a shared community.

“ChamäleTuna reminds us that our individuality contributes to something larger,” said Artist Ilya Sobol. “The installation evolves through human interaction, celebrating the richness and diversity of the people who experience it.”

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

Located at the entrance of the Audubon Aquarium along the Mississippi River the installation is now on view from sunset to 10pm each evening.

“ChamäleTuna is part of an expanding collection of light-based art across New Orleans,” said Arts New Orleans President and CEO Joycelyn Reynolds. “These pieces build upon the creative momentum and artistic energy showcased during LUNA Fête, transforming temporary moments into lasting public artworks that enhance everyday life, strengthen community identity, and expand year-round access to art and creativity across the city.”

About Ilya Sobol

Ilya Sobol is a Los Angeles-based public artist and product design engineer whose work merges emotional resonance with engineering precision. Drawing from a multidisciplinary practice rooted in technology, mechanics, and interactive design, Sobol creates immersive experiences that explore human connection, perception, and play.

- Sponsors -

Diagnosed with ASD and ADHD, Sobol approaches neurodivergence as a creative strength, shaping a practice grounded in structure, sensory awareness, and curiosity. His work often bridges the technical and the poetic, transforming engineering systems into responsive artistic experiences.

From large-scale festival installations that react to audience interaction to mechanically adaptive design objects, Sobol investigates how technology can foster new meanings, interpretations, and forms of engagement between people and their environments.