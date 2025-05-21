Login
People on the Move

Chalmette Refining Announces New Refinery Manager

May 21, 2025   |By

CHALMETTE, La. (press release) – Chalmette Refining has announced that PBF Energy has appointed Daniel Ingram as the new Refinery Manager.

Ingram began his career with ConocoPhillips (COP) and has more than 20 years of experience in a series of positions with increasing responsibility and authority. During his eight years with COP, Ingram held various positions in engineering, supervision, and management at multiple refineries in Texas.

He began his career with PBF Energy in 2011 as Maintenance and Reliability Manager at our Toledo, Ohio Refinery. In 2017, he transferred to the Torrance Refinery in Torrance, California, where he held positions as both Technical and Operations Manager. In 2022, he was promoted to his most recent role as Refinery Manager for PBF Energy’s Martinez, California Refinery.

Ingram was born and raised in Borger, Texas. He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Texas Tech University. He and his wife LaDawn have two adult children, daughter Cali and son Cade. In his free time Daniel enjoys golfing, water sports, and fishing.

Ingram is replacing Chalmette Refining Manager, Jared Wimberley, in June. Wimberley has been the Chalmette Refining Manager since 2021, and will be transferring to PBF Energy’s Torrance Refinery, where he previously worked, as their new Refinery Manager.

Chalmette Refining – leading the way in St. Bernard Parish for over 100 years. As a part of the PBF Energy family of refineries, Chalmette Refining is investing in the facility and the community to bring new energy to the region. For more information go to www.pbfenergy.com and www.chalmetterefining.com.

