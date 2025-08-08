Chair of Louisiana Hospital Association Announced

HAMMOND, La. (press release) – Michele Kidd Sutton, FACHE, president and CEO of North Oaks Health System, was installed as chair of the Louisiana Hospital Association‘s Board of Trustees during its annual membership meeting on July 21.

Established in 1926, the Louisiana Hospital Association is a non-profit organization representing hospitals and healthcare systems across the state. The mission of the LHA is to support its members through advocacy, education and services.

“The LHA thanks our new and returning board members for their strong leadership,” said LHA President and CEO Paul A. Salles. “Their efforts help protect access to essential healthcare services, strengthen Louisiana’s healthcare workforce pipeline, and improve health outcomes for patients and communities across the state.”

- Sponsors -

Sutton is in her ninth year as president and CEO of North Oaks Health System and has dedicated 37 years to the organization.

She has been involved with the LHA since 1988, holding key roles as chair-elect, treasurer, trustee and chair of the Legislative Regulatory & Policy Committee, as well as serving on various other committees. She also served on the LHA Trust Funds Board. Additionally, she has participated in various committees for the American Hospital Association and the Louisiana Department of Health.

Aside from her involvement with the LHA, Sutton is chair of the American College of Healthcare Executives, which promotes excellence in healthcare leadership among its 51,000 members. She is a board-certified fellow in healthcare management through ACHE and has served as a past Louisiana regent and member of the Board of Governors.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Sutton is also a prominent figure in Louisiana’s business community, serving on the Committee of 100 for Economic Development, Inc. She was appointed by former Gov. John Bel Edwards and reappointed by Gov. Jeff Landry to the Louisiana Emergency Response Network State Commission.

Sutton participates in several organizations, including the Northshore Business Council, the Northshore Healthscape Collaborative and the Rotary Club of Hammond, where she has served as a past president.

Additionally, she is a lifetime member and former board member of Southeastern’s Alumni Association, a board member and past president of the Lions Athletic Association, and has held various roles, including board chairman, for the Tangipahoa Chamber since 1985.

- Sponsors -

To learn more about North Oaks Health System, visit www.northoaks.org or call North Oaks Public Relations at (985) 230-6647. To learn more about the Louisiana Hospital Association, visit www.lhaonline.org or call (225) 928-0026.

About North Oaks Health System

North Oaks Health System is one of Louisiana’s largest and most progressive community hospital organizations and is strategically based between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. For 65 years, the health system has embraced a mission to improve lives every time, every touch.

Facilities in Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes include an acute care hospital that serves the region as a Level II trauma center and primary stroke center, a medical rehabilitation hospital, two outpatient diagnostic and treatment centers, an outpatient surgery center, three outpatient rehabilitation clinics, four urgent care clinics, a hospice and a growing physician group for primary and specialty care. Learn more at northoaks.org.