Nene Gianfala – Chaffe Senior VP Gianfala Earns Spot on 2026 Forbes List. Photo provided by Chaffe & Associates.

NEW ORLEANS – Nene Glenn Gianfala, Senior Vice President and Shareholder at Chaffe & Associates, Inc., has been selected for the 2026 Forbes Best in State CPAs list, marking the latest national recognition of her work in valuation advisory services.

The honor follows her inclusion on the 2025 Forbes America’s Top CPAs for Valuations list and reflects more than 18 years of experience specializing in intellectual property and intangible asset valuations.

Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Gianfala moved to New Orleans the weekend of Hurricane Katrina to begin attending Tulane University. Having quickly fallen in love with the city and its culture, she returned as soon as the university reopened and ultimately built both her career and life in New Orleans.

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Career Growth and Valuation Expertise

Gianfala joined Chaffe & Associates as a Financial Analyst Intern in 2007 and advanced through the organization to become the firm’s youngest shareholder. Along the way, she worked full time while attending the University of New Orleans at night to earn her MBA and become eligible to sit for the CPA exam — a reflection of the determination and work ethic that have defined her career.

Today, Gianfala has more than 18 years of experience in valuation advisory services with a specialty in intellectual property and intangible asset valuations, including valuations related to trademarks, technology, customer relationships, purchase price allocations, impairment testing, litigation support, and financial reporting. She holds the Accredited Senior Appraiser designation with a specialty in Intangible Assets (ASA/BV/IA), a distinction that reflects advanced expertise in intellectual property and intangible asset valuation.

Gianfala – Professional Leadership and Community Involvement

In addition to her professional practice, Gianfala is deeply involved in both the accounting profession and the New Orleans community. She currently serves on the AICPA ABV Credential Committee and is a Host of the AICPA FVS Podcast. She is also actively involved with the Society of Louisiana CPAs, where she serves on the Board of Directors and has held leadership roles on several committees.

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Her community involvement includes leadership and board service with organizations such as the Louisiana SPCA, Junior League of New Orleans, Tulane Association of Business Alumni, Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana, and the University of Holy Cross, where she serves as Adjunct Faculty.

“Nene’s recognition by Forbes reflects the depth of her expertise, leadership, and commitment to both her clients and the profession. Her experience in business valuation and intellectual property valuation brings significant value to our clients, particularly as intangible assets continue to play a larger role in today’s economy,” said Vanessa Brown Claiborne. “In addition to her client work, Nene has dedicated substantial time to advancing the profession through her involvement with the AICPA and the Louisiana Society of CPAs. We are incredibly proud to see her contributions recognized on both the Forbes 2026 Best in State CPAs list and the Forbes 2025 America’s Top CPAs for Valuations list.”

Gianfala’s recognition reflects not only her technical expertise in valuation and intellectual property matters, but also her commitment to advancing the profession and supporting the broader community through leadership, education, and service.

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Chaffe & Associates Overview

Founded in 1982 and based in New Orleans, Chaffe & Associates, Inc. is an investment banking and financial advisory firm serving middle-market companies across the Gulf South and beyond. The firm provides services including mergers and acquisitions advisory, corporate finance, valuation advisory and strategic consulting.

Chaffe works with privately held businesses, public companies and family-owned enterprises across a range of industries such as energy, industrial services, healthcare and business services. Its valuation practice supports clients with transaction-related analyses, financial reporting requirements, litigation support and tax planning, with particular depth in complex and intangible asset valuations.

The firm has been involved in numerous regional and national transactions, advising on both buy- and sell-side engagements as well as capital raises. In addition to transaction work, Chaffe provides independent valuation opinions used by corporate boards, management teams and legal advisors.

Chaffe & Associates is headquartered in New Orleans with an additional office in Houston, supporting its work across Louisiana, Texas and the broader Gulf Coast business region.