Chaffe McCall Marks 200 Years of Legal Practice

NEW ORLEANS — Chaffe McCall, a full-service law firm founded in New Orleans in 1826, is marking its 200th anniversary. The firm has offices in Louisiana and Texas and more than 60 attorneys practicing in over 30 areas of law, serving clients across the Gulf South as well as nationally and internationally.

“As we reach this historic milestone, we are immensely proud of the firm Chaffe McCall has become and deeply grateful to the generations of civic leaders and professionals who built and sustained the firm for 200 years,” said Douglas Holmes, managing partner of Chaffe McCall.

The firm traces its roots to the earliest days of New Orleans’ commercial legal community and is considered the oldest continuously operating law firm in Louisiana. In its early years, the firm’s attorneys were involved in commercial, maritime, and appellate matters tied to the region’s port economy and trade activity. By the early 20th century, the practice expanded to include emerging industries such as oil and gas, reflecting the region’s changing economy.

Chaffe McCall – From History to the Modern Era

Chaffe McCall became known by its current name in 2005, following generations of leadership and growth across multiple practice areas. That same year, Hurricane Katrina tested operations. Chaffe McCall resumed full operations within days of the storm, allowing it to continue serving clients without interruption. The experience informed long-term emergency preparedness planning.

Holmes said the lessons from Katrina reinforced how Chaffe McCall approaches change while remaining grounded in its core principles. “The legal market continues to evolve, and Chaffe McCall has evolved with it, anticipating our clients’ needs while remaining true to our core values. The firm today is recognized for its global reach, innovative delivery of legal services, and unwavering commitment to exceptional client service. As we mark 200 years, our steadfastness and longstanding success position us to remain at the forefront of providing excellent legal services and outcomes for generations to come,” he said.

Growth and Recognition

Over time, Chaffe McCall has expanded its geographic footprint and legal capacity. Growth has included the addition of new attorneys and the opening of offices in key U.S. markets, broadening the firm’s ability to serve clients across industries and jurisdictions.

In recent months, several Chaffe McCall attorneys were recognized in New Orleans Magazine’s 2025 Top Lawyers list across multiple practice areas, and the firm earned rankings in the 2025 edition of Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business, including recognition for its insurance, real estate, and litigation practices. The firm also elevated four attorneys to partner in January 2025 and announced recent additions to its Labor & Employment and Insurance practice groups.

In recent years, Chaffe McCall has also invested in modernizing its technology infrastructure, focusing on secure systems that support collaboration across offices and enhance client communication and service. According to the firm, this has included adopting new technologies and strategies to address regulatory matters, litigation management, and business-related legal challenges.

Collaboration and inclusion remain ongoing priorities at Chaffe McCall. Leadership has said that drawing on a range of professional backgrounds and perspectives supports the firm’s work in a legal environment that is increasingly complex and global.

Chaffe McCall has also been recognized for its pro bono work, including being named Pro Bono Law Firm of the Year by the New Orleans Pro Bono Project.

Since its founding, the firm has maintained a stated mission of providing legal services focused on client interests. Its attorneys work across practice areas to advise clients on legal and business matters, and Chaffe McCall reports that some client relationships span more than a century. Looking ahead, Chaffe McCall said it plans to continue investing in its attorneys, expanding capabilities in key practice areas, and developing client relationships as it moves beyond its bicentennial year.