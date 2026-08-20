Chaffe & Associates Adds 3 Analysts

NEW ORLEANS – Chaffe & Associates, Inc. (Chaffe), a Gulf South-based investment banking firm, has announced the continued expansion of its professional team with the addition of three new analysts across its Business Valuation and Investment Banking groups.

The new hires reflect Chaffe’s ongoing growth, rising client demand and the firm’s confidence in the business opportunities ahead as it continues to expand its market presence.

Taygan Kosky and Collin Pelitere joined Chaffe’s Business Valuation team, and Michael Karl joined the firm’s Corporate Finance Group, each as an analyst. The additions further strengthen Chaffe’s capabilities across valuation, general advisory and investment banking assignments as the firm continues to build on its momentum in core markets and service lines.

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Chaffe has grown to its largest headcount in firm history, according to the company. The expansion reflects Chaffe’s long-term commitment to investing in young talent while broadening its ability to serve clients with senior-level guidance and hands-on execution.

“We are seeing strong demand for valuation services across a broad range of needs, and Taygan and Collin add meaningful depth to our Business Valuation practice,” said Vanessa Brown Claiborne, Chaffe’s chief executive officer. “Both have exceptional academic backgrounds and the type of discipline and analytical foundation that fit the ultra-high standards of our practice. Their additions position us to continue growing the group and meeting the opportunities we see ahead.”

“Chaffe’s investment banking practice is certainly growing. With more recent transactions than in the firm’s history, clients and the overall market are responding to what Chaffe offers. We are also seeing increased deal flow and business opportunities, and we are building the team to capitalize on the demand,” said Michael H. Schmidt, president of Chaffe Securities. “Michael Karl is a strong addition to our investment banking team, and these hires collectively increase our capacity across the firm. We believe we are well positioned to continue expanding our presence and serving more valued clients.”

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New Chaffe Analysts Backgrounds

Kosky earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance with a pricing and valuation emphasis from the University of Georgia Terry College of Business. She was recognized as a Morehead Honors College student and a member of the Order of Omega Honor Society.

Pelitere earned a Bachelor of Science in economics and classical studies with a minor in data science from Vanderbilt University. He graduated summa cum laude from Jesuit High School in New Orleans and was recognized as a National Merit Finalist.

Karl earned a Master of Management in Energy with a specialization in investment banking and finance from Tulane University’s A. B. Freeman School of Business. He also earned a Bachelor of Science from Louisiana State University.