Chaffe Announces Investment and New President of Securities – Michael H. Schmidt. Photo provided by Chaffe & Associates, Inc.

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Chaffe & Associates, Inc. (“Chaffe”) has announced that Michael H. Schmidt has acquired a significant equity interest in Chaffe and its broker-dealer subsidiary, Chaffe Securities, Inc. (CSI).

Schmidt will immediately assume the role of Head of Investment Banking for Chaffe & Associates, Inc. and President of CSI while Vanessa Brown Claibore will remain in her role as Head of Business Valuations and Chief Executive Officer of Chaffe.

This transaction marks a critical milestone for the firm, which has a legacy that includes the leadership of D.B.H. “Black” Chaffe, III who founded the firm over 43 years ago. The transaction also solidifies the long-term transition plan for the business.

Schmidt brings decades of experience in investment banking to the firm, including mergers & acquisitions and corporate finance. Prior to joining Chaffe, Schmidt co-headed the energy practice at Seaport Global Securities ULC, a New York based, independent investment bank.

Prior to his career in finance, Schmidt led operations and business development at Intermarine LLC and Industrial Maritime Carriers Worldwide LLC, international logistics and shipping affiliates.

In his role as President of CSI, Schmidt will drive strategic initiatives to expand Chaffe’s advisory capabilities, particularly focusing on the southeastern United States as a rapidly growing yet underserved region.

“We are excited to welcome Michael into the ownership and management of Chaffe,” said Vanessa Brown Claiborne. “His proven leadership, extensive industry acumen, and shared dedication to our client-first ethos are invaluable assets. This is a pivotal and exciting chapter for Chaffe, reaffirming our commitment to sustained excellence and ensuring we continue to serve our clients with distinction for the next generation and future generations.”

“Michael will scale Chaffe’s investment banking practice to meet the growing demand for sophisticated financial advice. The opportunities for Chaffe are substantial, and with Michael’s leadership, the firm position is ideal,” said G.F. Gay LeBreton, a Managing Director at Chaffe.

“The number of high-quality companies seeking our guidance, transactional services, and financial advice is vast and continues to grow,” said Schmidt. “Chaffe has an incredible reputation built on a foundation of trust and decades long expertise. I look forward to working alongside all our employees to enhance the firm’s already distinguished standing.”

As part of the same transition, Gay LeBreton, managing director at Chaffe, will take a step back from the day-to-day operations of corporate finance, though she will continue in a business development role and as a member of the boards of directors of both Chaffe and CSI.

“The professionals of Chaffe have cultivated an indisputable reputation for integrity and deep knowledge of financial and operational issues of their clients, all with a culture of family,” said Schmidt. “Gay LeBreton is an important part of that legacy. It has been an honor to work with Gay over the last two years. She is a pillar of this community and has been an invaluable resource for our clients and staff.”

As Head of Investment Banking and President of CSI, Schmidt wil provide corporate finance advisory services, including Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A), capital raising and restructuring, working closely with partners, colleagues, and stakeholders to further expand the firm’s market position and deliver exceptional financial outcomes for its clients.

About Chaffe

Chaffe & Associates, Inc. (“Chaffe”) provides highly specialized investment banking services to its clients including a full suite of transactional advisory services along with valuations for a multitude of needs.

Founded in 1982, Chaffe clients range from sponsors, founder-led and family-owned businesses to publicly traded corporations spanning a broad spectrum of industries.

For more information about Chaffe and its leadership team, visit chaffe-associates.com.