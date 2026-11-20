NEW ORLEANS — Chaffe & Associates, a New Orleans-based investment banking firm, served as the exclusive financial adviser to Resource Energy Equipment (REE), a Shreveport-based energy equipment and services company, in its sale to Fernweh Group LLC, an industrial investment firm. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2017, REE operates a 25,000-square-foot manufacturing and remanufacturing facility in Shreveport, where it builds, refurbishes, services, sells and leases compressors, coolers, generators, engines, pressure vessels and other equipment used in the energy industry. REE serves domestic and international markets, supporting hydraulic fracturing, drilling and other energy applications. Its services include 24-hour technical support for onshore and offshore gas compression systems ranging from 50 horsepower to more than 8,000 horsepower.

Bobby Webb Jr., a current investor in REE and chairman and CEO of Louisiana CAT, will retain a minority ownership stake in the business following the acquisition.

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Acquisition Supports Continued Growth

“We are excited to partner with Fernweh as we continue building REE into the market leading packaging and rental business for the power industry,” said T.J. Marshall, president and general manager of REE. “Their long-term investment philosophy, operational experience, and commitment to growth make them an outstanding partner for our employees, customers, and business.”

The acquisition expands Fernweh’s industrial portfolio and presence in energy infrastructure markets. Fernweh plans to support continued investment and growth while maintaining REE’s existing company culture and customer-focused approach.

Fernweh Group, which has offices in San Jose, California, and New York, invests in industrial and industrial technology companies. Its previous acquisitions include Indianapolis-based Dabico Airport Solutions, Parkersburg, West Virginia-based Wincore Windows and Doors, and Sun Industrial Group, an industrial services company with operations in Southwest Louisiana.

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“REE represents the type of business we seek to partner with: a company with outstanding customer relationships, specialized capabilities, a strong management team, and significant growth opportunities,” said Siddarth Madhav, managing partner of Fernweh.

Chaffe Advises on Transaction

“Operators like REE are essential to meeting the nation’s growing energy and infrastructure needs,” said Michael H. Schmidt, president of Chaffe Securities and head of investment banking. “This transaction underscores Chaffe’s commitment to matching premier industrial clients with the right institutional capital to support long-term, durable growth led by people who care deeply about the legacy of the business and the bright future to come.”

“Resource Energy Equipment is a prime example of a fundamentally strong business executing at the top of its peer group,” said Whit Slocum, managing director of Chaffe. “Fernweh has a sharp eye for identifying key industrial operators, and they quickly recognized the value of REE’s manufacturing capabilities.”

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Jones Walker served as legal counsel to Resource Energy Equipment, while DLA Piper represented Fernweh Group.

About Chaffe & Associates

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in New Orleans, Chaffe & Associates provides investment banking, transaction advisory and valuation services. Its clients include private equity sponsors, founder-led and family-owned businesses, and publicly traded corporations across a range of industries.