CFP Foundation Donates $1,000 for Teachers

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In celebration of Big Day for Teachers, led by the College Football Playoff CFP Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers and the New Orleans Bowl, the Bowl’s leadership team have contributed a $1,000 donation to a deserving educator at Sophie B. Wright Charter High School.

The honor highlights the importance of empowering teachers and investing in the future of education. Dana Anderson, a longtime educator at Sophie B. Wright, received the funding to purchase resources and supplies to provide a well-rounded education for their students this school year.

The donation is part of a nationwide movement driven by the the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation, the 501(c)(3) non-profit arm of the College Football Playoff. Through its Extra Yard for Teachers platform, the Foundation is dedicated to elevating the teaching profession by focusing on four key areas: resources, recognition, professional development, and recruitment & retention.

“Teachers are the cornerstone of our communities, and the New Orleans Bowl staff and volunteers understand the great need the CFP helps to fill in our community,” said Billy Ferrante, Executive Director of the New Orleans Bowl. “This donation is a symbol of appreciation from the college football family to the education community. We’re honored to support Sophie B. Wright Charter High School and the incredible educators who are shaping the next generation.”

The annual recipient of the $1,000 donation, selected by school leadership is a teacher who consistently goes above and beyond for their students, exemplifying the values of dedication, creativity, and leadership.

“We are incredibly grateful to the New Orleans Bowl and the CFP Foundation for shining a light on the vital work our teachers do every day,” said Sharon L. Clark, Charter School Director of Sophie B. Wright Charter High School. “We hope this recognition uplifts Ms. Anderson’s ability to serve her students in a meaningful way.”

Anderson is a dedicated secondary social studies educator with over 21 years of teaching experience, including the past 13 years at Sophie B. Wright Charter High School. She has held leadership roles as both department chair and grade-level chairperson supporting curriculum development and instructional planning. Under her instruction, her U.S. History class for the 2024–2025 school year achieved an impressive 92% passing rate, one of the highest in the region. Anderson is currently pursuing her second master’s degree in educational leadership to further expand her impact in school administration and academic excellence.

As part of the college football postseason landscape, the New Orleans Bowl joins other bowl games and universities across the nation in this unified effort to celebrate and support educators. Held annually in September, Big Day for Teachers serves as a spotlight moment in a year-round commitment by the CFP Foundation to improve student outcomes by empowering educators.

For more information about Extra Yard for Teachers and the CFP Foundation, visit www.cfp-foundation.org.

The 25th annual New Orleans Bowl kicks off on Tuesday, December 23rd at 4:30 p.m. CT. Fans will be able to purchase game tickets through Ticketmaster later this fall. Additional details can be found at www.neworleansbowl.org.

About the New Orleans Bowl

Organized in 2001, the New Orleans Bowl hosts teams from the Sun Belt Conference and Conference USA at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The bowl game generates an annual economic impact of more than $19,000,000 and is managed by the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation whose mission is to attract, manage and promote sporting events to the Greater New Orleans area for the economic benefit of the City and State.

About The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation

Organized in August 1988, the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation (Sports Foundation) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to attract and manage sporting events that have a positive economic impact on Louisiana and the Greater New Orleans area. Throughout its 37-year history, the Sports Foundation has hosted and been awarded hundreds of events and turned a $50 million public investment into more than $4.2 billion in economic impact for the State of Louisiana and the Greater New Orleans area.