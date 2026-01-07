CES 2026 Centers AI in Film and Creative Labor

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – CES 2026, the world’s largest and most influential technology trade show, is examining how artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping film, television and advertising, with wide-ranging implications for creative labor. Those debates are closely watched in Louisiana where the film industry remains an important economic driver.

Hosted by the Consumer Technology Association each Jan. in Las Vegas, the showcase serves as a preview of where innovation, investment and consumer behavior are headed, drawing tens of thousands of executives, engineers, investors, policymakers and media from around the world. This year, more than 25 panels are focused on AI and the growing creator economy, framing the business and workforce implications of emerging technologies.

AI and the Future of Creative Work

While AI remains controversial in Hollywood—raising concerns about copyright, labor and creative ownership—many speakers framed it as a tool that can expand access to storytelling rather than replace artists. Executives from companies such as Leonardo.ai and Adobe compared today’s AI anxiety to past technological shifts, arguing that creative leadership, not algorithms, will ultimately determine quality.

“The tools that we create have unlocked something in us. It’s kind of flattened that bar in terms of what storytelling can be because anyone now can be a storyteller,” said Dwayne Koh, the head of creative at Leonardo.ai, during a session on AI and creativity, as reported by The Associated Press. “It levels the playing field, but it also makes it easier for people to tell stories that they always want(ed) to tell that they never could have the opportunity to tell.”

Lessons From Past Technology Shifts

Others noted that Hollywood’s concerns about emerging technology are not new.

“When we launched Photoshop in the ’90s, we were also getting pretty angry phone calls from creatives saying that we were destroying craft,” said Hannah Elsakr, Adobe’s vice president of generative AI new business ventures, at a Monday session focused on advertising.

“We’re in early days with AI. I’m not advocating for more cats jumping off diving boards in your feeds. I think it’s about high creativity and so the director, the artist, the actor is going to drive the high quality,” Elsakr continued. “Think of AI as another tool in the toolkit to make you drive that forward.”

Tech Creators in the Mainstream

The programming also highlighted the growing influence of internet-native creators, with traditional studios encouraged to view them as the next generation of filmmakers and showrunners rather than just marketing partners.

Brad Haugen, the executive vice president of digital strategy and growth at Lionsgate and 3 Arts, said traditional media companies should welcome opportunities to work with creators and embrace their importance.

“We have, potentially, the next great filmmaker, the next great TV showrunner, the next great digital entrepreneur,” Haugen said. “Creators are not just there to market products. They’re not just there to do internet stuff. They’re actually the next Spike Jonze and the next Sofia Coppola.”

Louisiana’s production ecosystem reflects that shift, with expanding studio capacity and post-production support serving both traditional productions and creator-led content. Anchors include New Orleans facilities such as Second Line Stages, The Ranch Film Studios and Deep South Studios as well as larger regional hubs like Celtic Studios in Baton Rouge and other growing campuses across the state, illustrating how technology and creative talent are converging on the ground in “Hollywood South.”

CES 2026 - Technology On Display

Alongside panels from major studios and talent, the CES 2026 show floor reflects this convergence, showcasing AI-enabled entertainment products ranging from advanced TVs and audio gear to smart instruments.

Amazon’s launch of Alexa.com, with personalized viewing recommendations and scene-level search, demonstrate how AI is increasingly being positioned as a consumer-facing enhancement to entertainment rather than a behind-the-scenes threat.