Port of South Louisiana enjoyed great success in the the first half of 2024. Cargo movements, legislative wins, economic development deals and increased port collaboration were the highlights of Spring and Summer.

Our Louisiana Legislative delegation was successful in securing more than $20 million in Priority 1 Capital Outlay and State funding for ongoing PortSL projects that will improve our infrastructure and retain and create additional jobs. Senator Price also authored and passed a bill that will provide supplemental pay for the Port’s first responders who keep the river safe. In addition, funding was secured to modify the West Shore Levee project to increase safety for PortSL’s airport and allow for the future extension of its runway.

The session also saw the creation of a new commission with the mission to expand and improve Louisiana’s Ports and Waterways. This increased focus on ports demonstrates Louisiana’s commitment to collaboration that leads to commerce and economic growth. I have the great honor to have been nominated by the Ports Association of Louisiana and appointed by Governor Jeff Landry to serve on the newly created Louisiana Ports and Waterways Investment Commission. I am looking forward to working with Chairman Marc Hebert and Vice Chairwoman Julia Fisher-Cormier and other Commission members to advocate for all of our state’s ports and waterways investment interests, articulating a vision for the future through the development of a strategic plan and investment program.

I was also proud to finalize and execute a ground lease with Life For Tyres CEO Tilen Milicevic for a first-in-the-nation tire recycling facility that will produce sustainable biofuels and high-quality raw material. This $50 million project will create 42 direct jobs and 250+ indirect jobs at our Globalplex facility in St. John Parish. This is an example of Port of South Louisiana leading the way in securing jobs of the future and reducing our carbon footprint.

Finally, the Port of South Louisiana is pleased to announce that Governor Jeff Landry has appointed P. Joey Murray, III as the new Chairman of our Board of Commissioners. A longtime representative of St. Charles Parish on our Board of Commissioners, Joey has served under five Governors and exemplifies the relationships PortSL has built throughout South Louisiana. We also thank Ryan Burks for his leadership as Chairman for the last two years. During his tenure, PortSL has seen back-to-back years of tonnage growth and record-breaking revenue. Ryan will continue serving on the Commission as a representative of St. Charles Parish.

I remain optimistic about Port of South Louisiana’s future and I hope you enjoy learning about our new initiatives in this edition of PortLog.

Paul Matthews,

Chief Executive Officer