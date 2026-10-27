NEW ORLEANS — Central City BBQ will celebrate its 10th anniversary with Backyard Boogie & BBQ Fest, a free, family-friendly evening of live music, barbecue and community celebration on Nov. 19, from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. at its indoor/outdoor venue in New Orleans.

The event will feature performances by New Orleans band Flow Tribe and DJ Raj Smoove, bringing together two local musical acts for the anniversary celebration.

Known for its blend of funk, rock and New Orleans rhythms, Flow Tribe will bring its signature high-energy performance to the event. Raj Smoove, a longtime fixture of the city’s music scene, will also perform, drawing on his genre-spanning musical style.

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Central City BBQ’s 10-Year Backyard Boogie image provided by Central City BBQ.

Central City BBQ – A Decade of Community

For 10 years, Central City BBQ has served award-winning barbecue while providing a gathering place for customers, neighbors and community members. The anniversary festival will recognize that milestone and celebrate the people who have supported the restaurant over the past decade.

Central City BBQ Celebrates 10 Years With Festival. Photo provided by Central City BBQ.

Backyard Boogie & BBQ Fest will take place throughout Central City BBQ’s indoor and outdoor venue, welcoming longtime customers and first-time visitors for an evening centered on New Orleans food, music and community.

General admission is free, although guests must RSVP in advance. VIP tickets are available for $20 and include guaranteed indoor seating and one complimentary drink ticket. The event is open to all ages.

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Central City BBQ Celebrates 10 Years With Festival. Photo provided by Central City BBQ.

The celebration is sponsored by Urban South Brewery and Big Easy Whiskey.

For free RSVPs and VIP tickets, visit here.