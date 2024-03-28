Login
Real Estate

Central Business District Property Going Up for Auction

March 28, 2024

NEW ORLEANS – Beau Box Real Estate has announced that the property at 744 St. Charles Avenue will be sold to the highest bidder on May 2 at the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans.

The vacant building, which last housed an office supply retailer in 2013, is in the Lafayette Square Historic District, a section of the Central Business District just upriver from Poydras Street. It benefits from 64 linear feet of frontage along St. Charles. In 2016, a hotel development was approved for the site, but plans fell through after resistance from the neighborhood association and other complicating factors.

It is being sold by D-BARLO LLC subject to a non-disclosed reserve, which means the sale is subject to the owner’s confirmation.  There is no published minimum bid, but the property was previously listed for $2.7 million.

“The potential of 744 St. Charles Avenue is endless,” said Beau Box, founder and CEO of Beau Box Real Estate, in a press release. “We invite visionaries and investors to explore this opportunity for development and contribute to the vibrant character of the neighborhood.”

The May 2 auction will begin at 2 p.m.

