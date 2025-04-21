Celebration of Smoke-Free Ordinance Announced

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – April marks the 10th anniversary of the historic New Orleans Smoke-Free Ordinance, a bold policy that has protected residents, workers, and visitors from the harmful effects of secondhand smoke in bars, casinos, and other indoor spaces.



The Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living (TFL), a program of the Louisiana Public Health Institute (LPHI) and the Louisiana Cancer Research Center (LCRC), in partnership with the NOLA Smoke-Free Coalition, is commemorating this public health milestone and reflecting on a decade of cleaner, healthier air for New Orleanians.



The New Orleans Health Department (NOHD) recently released data showing that 75% of residents report life in New Orleans is better or much better because of the smoke-free air act. Furthermore, 77% of respondents say they would support expanding the law to ban smoking within 25 feet of buildings, a strong signal that public support for smoke-free environments has grown even stronger since the ordinance’s passage in 2015.



As part of the celebration, the New Orleans City Council will issue an official proclamation recognizing New Orleans as a smoke-free city for 10 years. This special recognition will take place during the City Council meeting on April 24, nearly to the day the ordinance was passed in 2015. Partners and champions of the original ordinance will be in attendance to mark the occasion and celebrate this major public health achievement.



“This ordinance has transformed New Orleans for the better,” said Dr. Earl Benjamin-Robinson, Senior Director of TFL. “It’s not just about cleaner air. This is about health equity, safer workplaces, and a cultural shift toward putting community well-being first. The public’s overwhelming support for even stronger protections is a testament to the impact of this legislation.”



The NOLA Smoke-Free Ordinance, which took effect in April 2015, was a landmark moment for Louisiana and the region. The policy was one of the first comprehensive smoke-free ordinances in the South to include bars and casinos. Since its passage, it has helped reduce exposure to secondhand smoke, protected the health of hospitality workers, and encouraged tobacco cessation.



TFL continues its work beyond policy by providing cessation support, youth education, and advocacy opportunities through initiatives like Live Vape Free, a free, confidential texting program for teens ages 13–17 who want to quit vaping or using tobacco products, and Next Era, a statewide youth-led movement advocating for healthier communities.



For additional information about the impact of the smoke-free ordinance visit www.healthierairforall.org, or to find resources on living tobacco-free, visit www.tobaccofreeliving.org.