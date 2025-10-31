Celebrating Community and Giving Thanks

This month, we celebrate the release of the fifth edition of the New Orleans 500 — a look at the influential, involved and inspiring executives shaping the Greater New Orleans region.

Over the past five years, we’ve profiled nearly a thousand leaders across our 10-parish business community, and every one of them remains a valued member of the 500 Club. Here’s a little inside scoop — the list really totals 504! You can see the entire class of 2026 now at BizNewOrleans.com. As a subscriber, your personal copy will be arriving in the mail later this month.

Also happening this month is the Jefferson Chamber’s new event the IGNITE Summit, a young professional leadership summit taking place November 6, 2025, at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center on Airline Drive. For tickets and details, visit JeffersonChamber.org.

- Sponsors -

Congratulations to Greg Rusovich, recipient of the 2025 C. Alvin Bertel Award from the World Trade Center of New Orleans — a well-deserved honor for a longtime community and national leader. The annual luncheon and award presentation will be held November 7, 2025, at the Higgins Hotel. For tickets and more information, visit WTCNO.org.

A special salute to the Southeast Louisiana Council of the Boy Scouts of America. On November 11, 2025, The National WWII Museum’s Freedom Pavilion will host the organization’s annual Distinguished Citizen Award Gala, honoring this year’s recipient, Gov. Jeff Landry. Learn more at bsa-selacouncil.org.

As we enter the holidays and this season of gratitude, I’d like to say thank you to our readers, advertisers and staff for their daily dedication to delivering award-winning local coverage of our incredible business community.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

Todd Matherne, CEO and Publisher

Renaissance Publishing

P.S. Happy 36th Anniversary Andrea — TLA!