Celebrating 200 Years

Over the past 200 years, Jefferson Parish has grown from a rural area to a dynamic and diverse suburb that plays an essential role in the New Orleans metropolitan region. The Bicentennial officially takes place on Feb. 11, 2025, with celebrations planned throughout the year. Many organizations have contributed to preparations for the Bicentennial, all led by Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. According to Ruth Lawson, president of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce (and co-chair of the Business Committee for the Bicentennial alongside Jerry Bologna, CEO and president of the Jefferson Economic Development Commission), numerous committees are creating a variety of community events, local initiatives and projects to instill a sense of pride for Jefferson Parish.

“The Jefferson Chamber’s participation on the Business Committee reflects our commitment to not only honoring our rich history but also to supporting local businesses in Jefferson Parish, which are the backbone of our community,” Lawson says. “Through collaboration, we created a unified network to share resources, spark creativity, and strengthen our collective efforts. We invite all businesses to get involved in the celebration and work together to showcase the unique qualities of Jefferson Parish. We want to ensure the Bicentennial truly represents our identity and our aspirations for the future.”

“The Bicentennial is a significant milestone for Jefferson Parish as we celebrate our 200-year history by honoring our past and looking forward to our future, and we want everyone to be a part of it,” Sheng says. “We are encouraging members of the public, civic leaders, business owners, churches, schools and community organizations to spearhead their own events, activities and programming. Restaurants should be thinking of a special Bicentennial dish to promote; boutiques should be thinking of Bicentennial merchandise to sell. We want to promote all of our Jefferson Parish businesses and benefit our entire local economy for this year-long celebration.”

According to Lynda Nugent Smith, Jefferson Community Foundation board member, the growth and success that Jefferson Parish has achieved since 1825 is reason enough to celebrate. “Not only is it [one of the] largest parishes by population in the state, but it is home to the most diverse people and has an economy that lends great support to the rest of the state,” she says. “Spread from Lake Pontchartrain to the Gulf of Mexico, where fishing and recreation abound, more than 400,000 residents enjoy some of the best economic opportunities, employment, food and lifestyle in the state.”

To kick off the Bicentennial celebration, Transdev Services Inc. commissioned local artist Becky Fos to create a Bicentennial poster (shown on this issue’s cover). The Jefferson Chamber Foundation joined forces with the Jefferson Community Foundation to print and sell the 22-by-32-inch poster. The poster, which was unveiled at the Chamber’s State of Jefferson luncheon at the Alario Center on Oct. 29, captures the spirit of Jefferson Parish. A limited number of signed and numbered posters are available on a first-come, first-served basis for $150, and unsigned posters are available for $50. The Jefferson Chamber Foundation is managing the poster sales, with most of the proceeds benefitting the Jefferson Community Foundation.

Special events throughout the year include a Kick-Off to Carnival party with the Jefferson Parish Citizen’s Affairs Department on Feb. 11 at Lakeside Shopping Center; a community-wide king cake party on Feb. 15 at Lafrenière Park; a Jefferson Parish Senior Expo (featuring more than 100 exhibitor booths decorated in a festive red, white and blue theme) on March 20 at the Pontchartrain Center; a Park-to-Park 10K race (beginning at LaSalle Park and finishing at Lafrenière Park) followed by a Bicentennial Bash on March 22; and the largest celebration of all—a Bicentennial Ball, benefiting the Jefferson Community Foundation, on June 14 (from 6-11 p.m.) at Lakeside Shopping Center. A cultural forum and a time capsule installation also are in the works.

According to Sheng, Jefferson Parish also will have special Bicentennial programming at parish libraries and on Jefferson Parish Government Access Television throughout the year. “Our goal is to have a full 2025 calendar of community events, local initiatives and new projects,” she says.

While plans continue to unfold and expand for the year, the Bicentennial Ball promises to be an unforgettable experience that blends elegance, history and community pride. As such, the history of Jefferson Parish and its municipalities will be recognized. Coincidentally, Lakeside Shopping Center also will be celebrating its 65th anniversary in 2025, so there will be a special section set up during the ball to honor the center’s anniversary as well.

Lakeside Shopping Center will be transformed into festive spaces with multiple stages featuring popular local bands and a national headliner. “The event will transport guests through the parish’s vibrant heritage with curated decor, live music and cultural performances that showcase local traditions and styles,” says Christine Briede, executive director of Jefferson Community Foundation. “Attendees can expect a beautifully decorated venue, likely inspired by historical themes or iconic elements of Jefferson Parish’s past, creating an atmosphere that pays homage to the parish’s journey from its early days to the present. The ball will be enhanced with a variety of event experiences and activations, adding immersive and interactive elements to make the evening memorable and engaging.”

The philanthropic needs that Jefferson Community Foundation supports are prioritized each year based on need. “Recently JCF has been focusing on education, seniors, neighborhood [preservation efforts] and other critical social initiatives,” Smith says. “With the increasing needs facing our parish residents, any proceeds remaining after the [Bicentennial Ball] will go to the foundation.”

The Jefferson Parish Bicentennial is more than a commemoration of the past; it’s a time to acknowledge and honor the resilience and progress of the community through major events like hurricanes, tornadoes, Covid-19, saltwater intrusion and other historical challenges. “The Bicentennial also provides an occasion to unite the community through events, educational programs and other celebrations that showcase Jefferson Parish’s rich history and continued growth,” Briede says. “The anniversary not only strengthens local pride but also highlights the parish’s aspirations for the future, drawing attention to its economic potential, environmental resilience and quality of life.”

In preparation for the Jefferson Parish Bicentennial, the community at large is invited to download the official bicentennial logo, and add related events and anniversaries to the bicentennial community calendar at jeffparish.gov/jp200. Visit jeffparish.gov/jp200 to purchase the bicentennial poster from the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, with proceeds benefiting the Jefferson Community Foundation. Visit jeffersoncommunity.org/jefferson-parish-bicentennial-ball to purchase tickets to the Bicentennial Ball.