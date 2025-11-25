Celebrate Canal Unveils Revitalization Plan After 1st Full Year

NEW ORLEANS – The Celebrate Canal Coalition, a citizen-led organization revitalizing the Canal Street corridor, closed out its first year with a quarterly meeting at the Astor Crowne Plaza that drew 102 participants and marked a shift to physical redevelopment along the Canal Street corridor. The coalition presented a new action plan that builds on previous studies and input from public officials, property owners, and residents, with a goal of completing major and smaller projects within the next five years in advance of the 2031 Super Bowl.

“Our plan covers the entire boulevard from the river to Claiborne and lays out a path toward a thriving, people-first future,” said Sandra Herman, chair of the Celebrate Canal Coalition. “We have developed a major economic development incentive program based on local, state and federal economic development programs.”

New Action Plan – 4 Planning Areas

The plan outlines four key areas of action:

The River Shopping & Living District – Covering the 400 block to the river, the plan proposes partnerships with flagship retail and luxury residential development and sets aside an entire block for locally owned shops.

The Family Attractions & Living District – From the 1100 to 1600 blocks, the plan includes a proposed partnership with Disney for The Princess and the Frog-themed attractions, a children’s theater, a science and discovery museum, and mixed-income housing. Ten major projects in this district and the river district will be supported by economic-development incentives.

The Historic Shopping District – From the 1000 to 1500 blocks, the plan is for a tenant-improvement program to restore up to 50 storefront facades and complete basic interior work.

Streetscape Improvements – From the river to Claborne Ave., the plan is to implement a corridor-wide streetscape proposal which includes new lighting, sidewalks, landscaping, “smart” stormwater-management features, and safer pedestrian crossings.

Data Shows Uptick in Activity and Visibility

Celebrate Canal said its initial focus during the past year was increasing family activity on Canal Street. According to Downtown Development District data shared at the meeting, local visits to the corridor rose by 5%, representing nearly 100,000 additional visits.

In addition, the coalition reported a 196% increase in media coverage and an estimated potential global reach of 1.2 billion people, citing figures from Gambel Communications.

Speakers also highlighted expanded civic support. According to the coalition, the effort has backing from Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Mayor-elect Helena Moreno, City Councilmembers Lesli Harris and Freddie King, Chamber president Sandra Lindquist, and leadership from the Downtown Development District.

Awards and Keynote Address

During the meeting, Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans Inc., received the 2025 Visionary Catalyst Award for his early encouragement of a citizen-driven effort to address Canal Street.

“The award we presented to Michael honored his foresight, his early encouragement, and his unwavering belief that residents, neighbors, and citizens can transform a corridor when they commit to it together,” said Herman.

Walt Leger, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company, delivered the keynote address and discussed tourism recovery, New Orleans’ competitive position for major events, and the importance of Canal Street to the city’s hospitality economy.

“Walt shared an uplifting message about tourism’s recovery and the importance of a thriving Canal Street as our city’s front door and public face,” said Herman. “His remarks underscored how closely aligned our work is with the city’s hospitality and economic development goals.”

The coalition also recognized Kim Benoit, the grand-prize winner of a Canal Street scavenger hunt conducted in partnership with New Orleans Magazine. Participants visited 27 merchants along the corridor.

“Kim visited all 27 merchants and spoke so beautifully about what the scavenger hunt meant to her — the people she met, and how it gave her the chance to walk Canal Street with fresh eyes, rediscovering the architectural gems, small details, and memories that make the corridor such a special part of our city’s soul,” said Herman.

Next Steps and Upcoming Events

Celebrate Canal reported that over the past 12 months it hosted five community meetings, two children’s scavenger hunts, an inaugural “Windows on Canal” season, a Champagne Stroll with the Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Development District, an art and architecture tour, and a Saints season kick-off event.

The New Orleans City Planning Commission recently issued an update to its 2018 Canal Street Study and recommended that Celebrate Canal serve as the designated entity for managing future activity along the corridor.

“This is a people’s project. We are building this together. We are restoring pride,” said Herman. “And I am so grateful to be doing this work with all of you.”

The coalition’s next public event is the Lighting of Canal Street, scheduled for Nov. 25 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Canal Place Plaza, hosted in partnership with the Downtown Development District and Canal Place.

A first-quarter coalition meeting is planned for early 2026, with details to be announced.