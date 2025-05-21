Celebrate Canal! Hosts Free Art & Architecture Tour

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – As part of the “Windows on Canal” public art experience, Celebrate Canal! is hosting a free two-hour immersive Art and Architecture Tour Wednesday, June 4, where participants will have a unique opportunity to explore the historical and visual heritage of the nation’s largest thoroughfare.

Registration is required and seating is limited. Check-in will begin at 9 a.m. at the newly renovated Hotel One11 (111 Iberville St.). Guests will then board an open-top double-decker bus, donated by Valentino Hospitality, for a guided tour led by two of New Orleans’ foremost voices in architecture and urban development – John C. Williams and Ryan Bordenave.

Williams, the founder of Williams Architects, is a nationally recognized preservationist with a passion for blending historic charm with modern functionality. His firm has spearheaded the restoration of iconic buildings including The Ritz-Carlton and Crowne Plaza New Orleans French Quarter – Astor and Brennan’s Restaurant, to name a few.

Bordenave is a real estate professional and urban strategist that brings a deep knowledge of Canal Street’s evolution. Having worked for the Downtown Development District for 14 years, he focused his energy on several Canal Street initiatives including retail recruitment, historic facade restoration, building signage and aesthetic enhancements, sidewalk dining and art installations.

“Windows on Canal” transforms iconic Canal Street buildings into an outdoor art gallery featuring beloved runaway dog, Scrim, and follows his whimsical adventures that highlight historic locations and their role in shaping the city’s future. Each installation includes a QR code unlocking an interactive online experience with building histories, artist insights and Scrim’s narrated journey voiced by Ivan Neville. “Windows on Canal” is available for public view through Essence Fest weekend.

“Canal Street isn’t just a physical artery of our city; it’s the very heart of New Orleans culture,” said Sandra Herman, President and CEO of Celebrate Canal!. “It’s where our history is etched in grand architecture, where celebrations have spilled into the streets for generations, and where the unique spirit of our city shines brightest. ‘Windows on Canal’ beautifully layers art onto this historic canvas, inviting everyone to see and appreciate the profound cultural significance of this iconic boulevard.”

To register for the free Windows on Canal Art and Architecture tour visit celebratecanal.com/events. Seating is limited and the event is expected to sell out.

About Celebrate Canal!

Formed by the New Orleans Entertainment Coalition, Celebrate Canal! is a citizen-led coalition dedicated to the revitalization of Canal Street as a historic, cultural and economic cornerstone of life in New Orleans. The coalition brings together a cross section of citizens, business owners and city leaders to restore Canal Street to attract visitors and locals alike, boost the economy and create a vibrant and bustling atmosphere reflective of the world-famous city of New Orleans.