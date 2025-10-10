Celebrate Canal! Coalition Sets Sights on Next Phase

NEW ORLEANS – The Celebrate Canal! Coalition is marking a milestone year of revitalization, community engagement and growing momentum for one of New Orleans’ most historic corridors.

“It’s been a fabulous year so far — and we’re still going!” said Sandra Herman, founder of the Celebrate Canal! Coalition. “Looking back over 2025, we are amazed at the response to our first major goal — inviting families to come back to Canal Street. To accomplish that we sponsored eight public events on Canal Street. By all accounts and data from the Downtown Development District, we succeeded.”

A Saints-Sational Celebration

The Coalition’s latest event, the Saints Pre-Game Season-Opener Party, drew enthusiastic crowds to The Saint Hotel. “Our fabulous host, The Saint Hotel, rolled out the red carpet for us as we shared delicious food, an open bar, a brass band — Brass-a-holics — followed by a ride to the Dome in a hop-on, hop-off bus,” Herman said. “It was so much fun that we resolve to do it again.”

- Sponsors -

She credited event planner Lauren Gusanders and her New Orleans–based agency Wander On which is known for its work in hospitality, branding, and community events. They organized the Saints-Sational celebration’s logistics, marketing, and on-site coordination.

Friends of Celebrate Canal Spotlight: Greg Tillery of We Dat’s

Each month, the Coalition highlights community members and businesses whose work embodies the mission of Canal Street’s renewal. The Coalition said that this month’s honoree, Greg Tillery of We Dat’s Chicken & Shrimp, exemplifies that spirit through his entrepreneurial leadership and commitment to the community.

Tillery has transformed We Dat’s into a downtown favorite known as much for its vibrant energy and hospitality as for its signature dishes. Beyond the kitchen, he plays an active role in mentoring young entrepreneurs, supporting local initiatives and contributing to events that strengthen the city’s cultural and economic vitality.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

Herman said his dedication to Canal Street and New Orleans at large reflects the community-driven ethos that Celebrate Canal! strives to promote.

“Go Big on Canal”

The next phase of the initiative, “Go Big on Canal,” will outline the long-term vision for the corridor’s rebirth and be formally introduced at the Coalition’s upcoming Quarterly Meeting.

The meeting will feature keynote speaker Walt Leger, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company, who will discuss how Canal Street’s revitalization fits into the broader economic and tourism landscape of the city.

- Sponsors -

The meeting will take place Nov. 13 at the Astor Crowne Plaza, continuing the group’s tradition of rotating venues along Canal Street. As host of the Q4 Coalition Meeting, the Astor Crowne Plaza is also helping promote the event to a wider audience. “Their support helps us reach even more community members and partners,” Herman said. “Together, we’re building momentum and spreading the word far and wide.”

Community Participation

Celebrate Canal! is also launching a speaking initiative to connect with civic and business groups across the city. “In this phase of Celebrate Canal, we are making the rounds speaking to as many clubs and organizations as possible to share the story, vision, and progress,” Herman said. “If you are part of a club, civic group, business association or neighborhood organization, Celebrate Canal! would like to hear from you.”

She emphasized that ongoing community participation is key to sustaining the effort. “While the response to Celebrate Canal has been overwhelming, and we are gratified by your continued positive comments to us, we know that we must maintain this momentum,” she said. “In order to make our next phase successful, we will need the continued support of the people of New Orleans.”

About Celebrate Canal!

Formed by the New Orleans Entertainment Coalition, Celebrate Canal! is a citizen-led coalition dedicated to the revitalization of Canal Street as a historic, cultural and economic cornerstone of life in New Orleans. The coalition brings together a cross section of citizens, business owners and city leaders to restore Canal Street to attract visitors and locals alike, boost the economy and create a vibrant and bustling atmosphere reflective of the world-famous city of New Orleans.