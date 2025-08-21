Login
Awards/Honors

Celebrate Canal! Coalition Receives 2025 Trumpet Award

August 21, 2025   |By
Celebrate Canal! Coalition Receives 2025 Trumpet Award (L-R): Katelyn Denty, Gordon Linge, Jill Jeskin, Karen Coaxum, Eric Cager, Sandra Herman, Laurie Guimont, Alexandra Holliday, Dajah Roberts. Photo provided by Celebrate Canal! Coalition.

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Celebrate Canal! Coalition, a citizen led nonprofit dedicated to revitalizing Canal Street, was awarded the 2025 Trumpet Award for Cultural Leadership by Cutting Edge Conferences and Events (Cutting Edge CE) during their three-day national conference held in New Orleans.

Sandra Thompson Herman founded Celebrate Canal! in 2024 and serves as the organization’s President and CEO. In accepting the award, she touted the coalition’s upcoming Action Plan designed to spur outside investment on New Orleans iconic boulevard, Canal Street.

“We are honored to receive this Trumpet Award from Cutting Edge CE on behalf of New Orleanians who cherish memories of strolling down Canal Street, holding their parents’ hands, peering into storefront windows and enjoying Mardi Gras parades,” said Herman. “We realize that the original streetcars and beloved stores like Maison Blanche, D.H. Holmes, Godchaux’s, Gus Meyers, Werlein’s and Rubensteins evoke a sense of nostalgia. As time passed, we have seen many iconic buildings along Canal Street fall into neglect. This neglect serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving and cherishing our history as we strive for a brighter future.”

Herman quickly united a team of influential women leaders, including Karen Nabonne Coaxum (Board Chair), Katelyn Reagan Denty (Executive Director) and Laurie Guimont (Chief Strategist) to transform Canal Street into a world-renowned vibrant, diverse and pedestrian-friendly hub that celebrates its rich cultural heritage, fosters economic growth and creates a welcoming experience for residents and visitors alike.

Celebrate Canal! Events

Through Celebrate Canal’s recent project entitled “Windows on Canal”, the coalition celebrated the vibrancy of the local culture with the goal of bringing families back to Canal Street. Seven Canal Street businesses participated by displaying art installations from local artists that honored the flora and fauna of New Orleans. Beloved runaway dog Scrim served as a guide, and local legend Ivan Neville offered his voice to tell the story of each location’s art.

During the three-month event, there were three additional events that also brought local families back to Canal Street. The Champagne Stroll encouraged locals to view the art early, the Children’s Scavenger Hunt encouraged kids to find Scrim in all seven art displays and the Art and Architecture tour dove deeper into the history of Canal Street on an open-air bus. The tour sold out within weeks, leading Celebrate Canal! to bring the tour back as a more permanent fixture.

Previous Trumpet Award winners include Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Representative Walt Leger.

About Celebrate Canal!

Formed by the New Orleans Entertainment Coalition, Celebrate Canal! is a citizen-led coalition dedicated to the revitalization of Canal Street as a historic, cultural and economic cornerstone of life in New Orleans. The coalition brings together a cross section of citizens, business owners and city leaders to restore Canal Street to attract visitors and locals alike, boost the economy and create a vibrant and bustling atmosphere reflective of the world-famous city of New Orleans.

