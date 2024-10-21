Coalition Launches Vision to Revitalize Canal Street

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Celebrate Canal!, a new citizen-led coalition aimed at revitalizing Canal Street, hosted its inaugural meeting Oct/ 16 at The Sazerac House to unveil the organization’s vision to bring together a cross section of citizens, business owners and city leaders to restore Canal Street as a cornerstone of life in New Orleans.

The mission of the Celebrate Canal! Coalition is to transform Canal Street, which welcomes more than eight million visitors annually, into a world-renowned vibrant, diverse and pedestrian-friendly hub that celebrates its rich cultural heritage, fosters economic growth and creates a welcoming experience for residents and visitors alike.

“Canal Street has historically been a family destination for shopping, entertainment and, of course, food. Many New Orleanians have fond memories of strolling down Canal Street, holding onto their parents’ hands, peering into beautifully decorated shop windows before stopping to sit at the counter of a busy spot and sip on a fountain drink or milk shake,” said coalition Founder Sandra Herman. “With help from other interested citizens, the coalition will work to return Canal Street to a contemporary version of that: a destination for family outings, date nights or just hanging out with friends.”

- Sponsors -

With nearly 100 people in attendance, the meeting was hosted at The Sazerac House and speakers included Herman, Councilmember Lesli Harris, Downtown Development District President and CEO Davon Barbour, New Orleans Chamber President Sandra Linquist and the Historic New Orleans Collection President and CEO Daniel Hammer. Additional attendees represented key community businesses and organizations including the City Planning Commission, New Orleans & Co., New Orleans Business Alliance, the Greater New Orleans Foundation and GNO, Inc.

During the meeting, Herman outlined the coalition’s two-part approach to achieve its mission. The first strategy revolves around regular coalition meetings to discuss and make plans informed by key findings of a 2018 study of Canal Street, which is currently being updated by the City Planning Commission. With these meetings, the coalition will create working committees to focus on retail, upper floor occupancy, placemaking and transportation. The second strategy is a series of events to bring families back to Canal Street.

Plans are already underway for the first event, a campaign called Windows on Canal!,where businesses will be paired with local artists from Where Y’Art Works to create beautiful storefront window displays. Complementary experiential events will be hosted including champagne strolls, art and architecture strolls, scavenger hunts for kids, a Taste of Canal stroll, and a fashion show. Windows on Canal! will launch in 2025 and be on display for three months.

The coalition’s advisory board includes Herman, Katelyn Denty (executive director), Laurie Guimont, Karen Coaxum, Taryn Brown, Sylvia Vellino, Sara Lewis, Stephanie Burks, Morris Kahn, Valerie Grubb, Carol Short, Jessica Serrano and Nicole Ferrier. Blue-Ribbon advisors include Mrs. Gayle Benson, attorney Russ Herman, Andre Rubenstein of Rubensteins, Matthew Brown of Canal Place, Gregory Curtis of The Windsor Court, Peggy Scott Laborde, Betsie Gambel, architect John Williams, artist Terrance Osbourne, Bill Goldring of The Sazerac House and Sazerac Brands and Coleman Adler of Adler’s Jewelry.

To learn more about Celebrate Canal! and ways to get involved, visit celebratecanal.com and follow the coalition on social media at @canalstreetnola.