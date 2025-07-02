Celebrate Canal! Announces Summer Events

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Celebrate Canal!, an initiative focused on revitalizing New Orleans’ historic Canal Street corridor, has announced a series of public events, art installations, and community programming taking place this summer to engage both residents and visitors, highlight the area’s cultural significance, and provide summer entertainment in downtown New Orleans.

The Great New Orleans Scavenger Hunt

One of the signature events underway is The Great New Orleans Scavenger Hunt: Canal Street Edition, organized in collaboration with New Orleans Magazine. Running through July 31, this family-friendly, self-paced experience invites participants to explore Canal Street through photo challenges, clues, and creative stops featuring local art, culture, history, and cuisine.

Participants who complete at least ten tasks during the month can submit photos for the chance to win prizes, including a cash award for the top participant.

Celebrate Canal! encourages everyone to join in the fun and discover the gems of Canal Street. The Scavenger Hunt is a unique opportunity to experience the history, art, and vibrant atmosphere that make this corridor so special.

Celebrate Canal! Community Meeting on Public Safety

Additionally, Celebrate Canal! will host a Community Meeting on Public Safety on July 16 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Hyatt Centric Hotel, 800 Iberville Street, with discounted parking available. The event will feature presentations from District Attorney Jason Williams, Daniel Shanks, Director of Strategic Initiatives at NODICE, and NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick. The meeting aims to discuss technology-driven crime reduction strategies and foster dialogue among community members.

Celebrate Canal! Quarterly Meeting

Looking ahead to August, Celebrate Canal! will hold its next Quarterly Meeting on Aug. 1. Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser is scheduled to deliver the keynote address, offering insights into how his office can support the revitalization of Canal Street. Seth Knudsen, the newly appointed President and CEO of the Downtown Development District, will also share updates on current projects and opportunities for collaboration.

Windows on Canal – Through to July 7

Among the season’s cultural highlights is “Windows on Canal” – the public art initiative presented in partnership with Where y’Art Works. Since mid-May, vibrant installations have transformed storefronts along Canal Street with color and creativity, celebrating the culture and spirit of downtown New Orleans. The artworks, on display through July 7, can be seen at Canal Place, Palace Café, Rubenstein’s, Ruby Slipper, Saenger Theater, and Sheraton Hotel. Featured artists include Tyla Maiden, Monique Lorden Porter, Ceaux, Breanna Thompson, Jacq Francois, and Bryan Brown. Celebrate Canal! has announced that further opportunities to view these works may be explored in the future.

Art & Architecture Tour Returning

Earlier this summer, Celebrate Canal! hosted a sold-out Art & Architecture Tour that took attendees through the rich history and hidden stories of Canal Street. Plans are underway for a second tour in the fall due to high demand.

The Art & Architecture Tour was led by John Williams, a local architect, and Ryan Bordenave, an urban development specialist, who guided participants through Canal Street’s history and hidden gems.

Friends of Celebrate Canal! Honoree Announced

The Greater New Orleans Foundation is being recognized this month as Celebrate Canal!’s “Friends of Celebrate Canal” honoree, serving as fiscal sponsor for Windows on Canal and providing essential support for the project’s vision and implementation.

Celebrate Canal! continues to encourage public engagement through participation in events, sharing information on social media, and spreading awareness of ongoing revitalization efforts. Additional details about upcoming activities and how to get involved can be found at CelebrateCanal.com.

About Celebrate Canal!

Celebrate Canal! is a community-driven initiative dedicated to promoting the vibrancy, history, and economic revitalization of New Orleans’ Canal Street corridor through public art, cultural programming, and collaborative partnerships.