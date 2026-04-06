Celebrate Canal! Announces 2026 Design & Placemaking Award

NEW ORLEANS – Last week, the Celebrate Canal! Coalition announced who will receive the 2026 Design & Placemaking Award.

This year’s award – which the organization shared recognizes individuals whose work has helped shape the physical and cultural character of New Orleans through thoughtful design, preservation and placemaking – will be given to John Williams at the upcoming Celebrate Canal! Spring Quarterly Meeting.

John Williams is the Principal Architect at Williams Architects in the Central Business District. The coalition is honoring Williams for his lasting contribution not only to the city, but to Canal Street.

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“Throughout his career, John Williams has helped steward the architectural legacy of Canal Street and downtown New Orleans, preserving the historic character of the corridor while guiding thoughtful design that supports its future,” read the announcement about the honor.

The Spring Quarterly Meeting will be held April 10 from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Four Seasons River Ballroom. Click here for more information and to RSVP.