CEBA Points to Tech Investment Behind Ratepayer Pledge

NEW ORLEANS — Seven of the nation’s largest technology companies have signed a “Ratepayer Protection Pledge,” committing to pay for the electricity generation and grid infrastructure needed to power new artificial intelligence data centers rather than shifting those costs onto residential utility customers.

According to Clean Energy Buyers Association (CEBA) CEO Rich Powell, the pledge formalizes a commitment that is already significantly underway.

“Seven of the nation’s largest technology companies signed the Ratepayer Protection Pledge at the White House on March 5, committing to ‘build, bring, or buy new generation resources and cover the cost of all power delivery infrastructure upgrades’ their data centers require — and to ensure those costs aren’t passed on to American households,” Powell wrote in a blog post following the announcement.

Participating companies include Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Meta, Oracle, OpenAI and xAI.

A Wave of Corporate Energy Investment

Powell said the pledge reflects a broader shift as large technology companies invest heavily in electricity generation and grid infrastructure.

“While this pledge marks a historic step toward combatting rising electricity prices, it’s important to note that these companies have been actively taking action and contributing to the costs of running our electricity grid for years,” Powell wrote. “But behind the pledge is something bigger — a generational wave of private investment in new, carbon emissions-free electricity that is reshaping America’s energy landscape.”

Corporate energy buyers have procured record levels of clean electricity in recent years.

“Corporate energy buyers procured record levels of carbon emissions-free energy in 2024 and again in 2025, with CEBA members driving the vast majority of those deals,” Powell wrote. “We’re talking more than 127 gigawatts of clean energy since 2014 — solar, wind, nuclear, geothermal, battery storage and more. These are signed contracts, shovels in the ground, and at least 65.6 gigawatts of operating capacity to serve American homes and businesses.”

How Tech Companies Are Powering Data Centers

Several major technology companies cited in the pledge have already built large portfolios of energy projects to support their operations.

Amazon has more than 700 energy projects delivering over 40 gigawatts of capacity from solar, nuclear and wind generation — enough to power more than 12 million U.S. homes. The company is also developing advanced small modular nuclear reactors that could scale to 960 megawatts.

Google has committed to paying for all electricity used by its data centers and has added more than 22 gigawatts of clean energy to grids globally over the past decade.

Meta has supported nearly 28 gigawatts of new clean energy generation and plans to procure 6.6 gigawatts of nuclear power by 2035.

Microsoft has introduced a “Community-First AI Infrastructure” initiative aimed at ensuring data center growth does not increase electricity costs for other customers.

Oracle has partnered with utilities to fund grid upgrades and energy infrastructure needed to power its data center campuses.

Permitting Remains a Key Barrier

Powell said outdated permitting rules remain the biggest obstacle to building new electricity generation and transmission infrastructure at the pace required by the economy. He said companies are prepared to invest and energy resources are available but projects often face delays during the approval process.

“We need policymakers at every level to clear the path and end the politicization of permits, so this unprecedented wave of private investment can reach the communities that need it most,” Powell wrote.

Questions About Enforcement

The ratepayer protection pledge is voluntary and does not include formal enforcement mechanisms, leading some analysts to question how effectively the commitments will be implemented.

“The president provided an unenforceable corporate commitment that has no details,” said Ari Peskoe, director of the Harvard Electricity Law Initiative.

In addition, electricity pricing in most parts of the United States is regulated at the state level, limiting the federal government’s direct authority over how utilities allocate costs.

Questions about how large data center projects affect ratepayers have already surfaced in Louisiana.

In January, Earthjustice filed a motion on behalf of the Alliance for Affordable Energy and the Union of Concerned Scientists asking the Louisiana Public Service Commission to investigate the financial structure of Meta’s planned Richland Parish data center and its potential impact on ratepayer protections. The filing raised concerns the project could expose Entergy customers to higher electricity costs.