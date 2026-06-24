Jeremy Hecht – CC’s Coffee House Names Franchise Development Director. Photo provided by CC’s Coffee House.

BATON ROUGE, La. – CC’s Coffee House has appointed Jeremy Hecht as director of franchise development as the company continues its franchise expansion efforts.

Hecht previously oversaw development projects for Taco Bell, including locations outside the chain’s traditional restaurant footprint, and supported expansion of the WeWork franchise network. According to CC’s, he brings experience in development, hospitality, operations and market strategy.

“CC’s Coffee House is a home-grown brand with a cult following and strong community connection, which is what makes its franchising growth initiative so meaningful,” said Hecht. “The brand is entering an important stage of growth, and I’m honored to lead development efforts in this next chapter. The team has built an incredible foundation and support system, and I look forward to building on that momentum and extending the brand’s impact to more communities.”

- Sponsors -

According to the company, Hecht will focus on identifying franchise opportunities and prospective operators that align with the brand’s values and long-term growth plans.

“Jeremy is a fantastic addition to the CC’s family, bringing the development experience and strategic mindset we were looking for,” said Celton Hayden Jr., CEO and president of CC’s Coffee House. “He’s passionate about the brand and is committed to identifying the right operators to help us expand into new communities, while staying true to the hospitality and culture that define CC’s. I look forward to what’s to come with him on board.”

Founded in 1995 in New Orleans, CC’s Coffee House operates locations throughout Louisiana and other markets.