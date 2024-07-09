CC’s Coffee House Launches New Mobile App

NEWTON, Ma. – CC’s Coffee House has partnered with Massachusetts-based Paytronix to launch a new mobile app that allows customers to order, pay and collect rewards through their digital devices.

“This is a significant improvement for our brand,” said Celton Hayden Jr., president and CEO of CC’s Coffee House. “Having the ability to offer our guests an even more personalized experience amplifies our ability to stay true to our mission: to serve everyone better than anyone else.”

Paytronix, which specializes in guest engagement for restaurants and convenience stores, said the app has a self-service publishing tool that will allow CC’s to showcase new menu items, limited-time offers, and seasonal branding. CC’s marketing can engage directly with guests with “hyper-personalized” messages and promotions. Geofencing tools can be used to alert guests about store-specific promotions and messages.

“CC’s Coffee House launched a powerful new app that brings new levels of control over branding, promotions and the whole guest experience,” said Stefan Kochi, CTO and head of product at Paytronix. “By leveraging the Paytronix Mobile Experience Builder as a self-service portal, any new idea for a new drink, menu item or promotion can be implemented in real time. Technology is never a barrier between the brand and guest.”

CC’s brand coffee was founded in 1919 by Cap Saurage and is now led by fourth-generation owner Matt Saurage. The company’s first retail coffeehouse location debuted in 1995. There are more than 40 CC’s locations across Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.