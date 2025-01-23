CC’s Coffee House Announces New Era of Growth with Launch of Franchise Strategy

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) – CC’s Coffee House, the iconic New Orleans, Louisiana-born coffee brand cherished throughout the state, announces a strategic franchise growth plan.

Kicking off this history-making expansion nearly 30 years after its 1995 beginnings, the brand has carved out its niche in the coffee category with a warm and inviting brand essence felt in-store and throughout all touchpoints. Plus, segment-leading menu quality is showcased in its handcrafted beverages, signature coffee blends, and freshly baked pastries.

“Our decision to franchise represents a transformative new chapter for CC’s Coffee House,” said Celton Hayden Jr., CEO and President of CC’s Coffee House. “We have perfected our craft for decades and there is no doubt that we are ready to bring our exceptional coffee and CC’s guest experience to new markets. This next phase of our growth is about empowering passionate entrepreneurs who share our vision and want to plant deep roots in their communities.”

For nearly three decades, the brand has been winning over a legion of loyal guests, positioning CC’s Coffee House for franchise expansion in attractive markets across neighboring Southeast states and select Texas markets. It will leverage years of successful licensing experience and deep community connections to meet pent-up franchising demand and elevate awareness with talented owner/operator groups. Currently, the brand is operating successfully in high-traffic settings such as shopping centers, medical centers, universities, and grocery stores.

In line with its evolving franchise strategy, CC’s is introducing a new drive-thru-only prototype, averaging 800 square feet, designed to meet the growing demand for convenient, high-quality coffee on the go. Currently, drive-thru operations account for 75% to 80% of sales across CC’s, making this format a natural progression in the brand’s growth strategy. The drive-thru-only prototype will complement CC’s existing range of store formats, ranging from 1,500 to 1,800 square feet as end caps and free-standing conversion locations, providing franchisees versatile options to meet market needs and guest preferences.

As the brand transitions from a licensing model to franchising, it remains focused on providing franchisees comprehensive support, including training, real estate guidance, and operational resources. Franchising with CC’s Coffee House means joining a trusted brand in the $33 billion coffee industry, with access to industry experts and top-tier operations and marketing technology to build a solid foundation for success from day one.

“Our goal goes beyond expanding our footprint—we want to award the franchise to individuals who not only have a love for coffee but also possess a deep passion for their communities and making meaningful connections with local guests,” said Kelly Parker, Senior Director of Franchise Development at CC’s Coffee House. “We’re seeking franchisees who are aligned with the core values that define our brand.”

CC’s Coffee House is driven by their core values: Be Real, Be Exceptional, and Be Passionate. These values have been the cornerstone of the brand since its inception, making CC’s a true reflection of Louisiana’s vibrant culture and coffee heritage.

Prospective franchisees interested in owning a CC’s Coffee House must have a passion for coffee and their local communities and meet financial requirements of at least $250,000 in liquid assets and $1 million net worth. Franchise owners with prior experience in business, leadership, or multi-unit operations are preferred, as well as those who can make a commitment to opening three to five locations.

For more information about CC’s Coffee House, visit https://www.ccscoffee.com/. And, to inquire about franchising with CC’s Coffee House, including getting details on available territories, financial requirements and investment details, visit https://www.ccscoffee.com/franchise-interest-form.