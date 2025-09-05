CCA Louisiana Leads Major Artificial Reef Installation

COCODRIE, La. (press release) – The Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana (CCA Louisiana) has successfully installed the Ship Shoal 33 Artificial Reef, located south of Morgan City, adding nearly 8,000 square feet of new marine habitat through its artificial reef program in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. This CCA-led project was made possible through collaborative partnerships with Chevron, Natrx, Danos, White Water Contractors, and Duplantis Design Group (DDG).

“The Ship Shoal 33 reef project demonstrates the power of partnership in creating meaningful environmental and community benefits,” said Jeremy Haken, Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs at Chevron. “We are grateful for the opportunity to work alongside CCA to help protect Louisiana’s coast, enhance marine habitat, and sustain the fisheries and livelihoods that make our state unique.”

For this installation, CCA Louisiana deployed 400 of Natrx’s Wave Brush ExoForms™, known locally as “Cajun Coral,” to maximize habitat creation, along with 380 tons of broken concrete. The proprietary structures are designed specifically to promote diverse aquatic habitat for local marine species and were manufactured at Danos’ facility in Amelia through their partnership with Natrx.

“Our objective at CCA is to conserve, promote and enhance the present and future availability of our coastal resources for the benefit and enjoyment of the general public. Artificial reef projects, like this one at Ship Shoal 33, serve as great examples of our collaborative efforts,” said Rad Trascher, Executive Director and CEO of CCA Louisiana. “Working with great partners such as LDWF, Chevron, Danos and Natrx allow us to reach that objective.”

“As a Louisiana-founded company, it’s always an honor to be a part of the efforts restoring the marine ecosystems that sustain and benefit so many across our state,” said Leonard Nelson, CEO of Natrx. “This is the work that is essential to Natrx’s mission, and to the long-term resilience of our communities and coasts. We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with CCA to deliver solutions for our environment and all those who depend on it.”

“Danos is proud to stand alongside our partners at CCA and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to improve the resiliency of Louisiana’s coast,” said Eric Danos, CEO of Danos Ventures. “The expansion of this artificial reef will provide many benefits, and we’re excited to continue advancing innovative solutions that protect our environment and sustain the livelihoods and cultures that make Louisiana unique.”

White Water Contractors provided additional barges, tugs and excavators during the CCA-managed installation, while Duplantis Design Group performed pre-and-post construction surveys for the site.

“Through the SS-33 reef project, White Water proudly reaffirms its commitment to conservation and to strengthening recreational fishing opportunities across our home state,” said Scott Settoon, Founder of White Water Contractors, “We extend our sincere appreciation to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and CCA Louisiana for the opportunity to contribute to an initiative that will provide long-lasting benefits to anglers and the preservation of our coastal habitat.”

About Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana

Founded in 1983, the Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana is the state’s premier marine conservation organization. With over 25,000 recreational anglers and coastal advocates, CCA Louisiana has become the leading voice for sustainable fisheries management and coastal protection.

With 60 reefs installed across Louisiana, CCA Louisiana continues to lead coastal conservation efforts throughout the state. Through advocacy, education, and hands-on reef installation projects, the organization partners with Louisiana-based companies to improve the area’s coastlines and waters for current and future generations.

About Natrx

Natrx applies its proprietary, nature-based technologies to address coastal resilience, habitat restoration, and asset protection challenges. The company’s solutions promote balance between the natural and built worlds to deliver a new standard for sustainable resilience and positive economic impact.

About Danos

With a history dating back to 1947, Danos is a family-owned enterprise serving the energy industry. Committed to setting the standard in operational excellence, world-class safety, exceptional customer service, and genuine care for people, its companies build trust with customers and employee loyalty through a purpose-driven, values-based approach.