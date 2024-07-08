Catherine Richards Joins MillerKnoll

NEW ORLEANS – Catherine Richards has joined furniture manufacturer MillerKnoll as the market development executive for the state of Louisiana. Based in her hometown of New Orleans, she will work with MillerKnoll and AOS Interior Environments to raise the visibility, presence and connection of their collective of brands, including Herman Miller, Knoll and more, across the region.

AOS is the exclusive MillerKnoll dealer in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

“We are thrilled to welcome Catherine Richards to our MillerKnoll and AOS community,” said Shelby Russ Jr., president and CEO of AOS Interior Environments, in a press release. “Her passion for and dedication to client success perfectly aligns with our mission to provide exceptional service and innovative interior solutions. Having a dedicated representative in Louisiana demonstrates our commitment to this vibrant market and our belief in its growth potential.”

“I am incredibly excited to join MillerKnoll and partner with AOS,” said Richards. “Drawing on the combined strength of our people, values and expertise, I look forward to building strong relationships with our clients and the architectural community and finding more ways we can leverage the power of design to improve people’s lives.”

Richards has a Bachelor of Science in marketing with a minor in entrepreneurship from Louisiana State University. She has experience as a sales representative in the commercial design industry in the education, healthcare and energy sectors.

The MillerKnoll brand portfolio includes Herman Miller, Knoll, Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, Design Within Reach, Edelman, Geiger, HAY, Holly Hunt, Knoll Textiles, Maharam, Muuto, NaughtOne, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt.