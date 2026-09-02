Cathedral Montessori Names New Head of School

NEW ORLEANS – Cathedral Montessori School has named Rebecca Prosino its new head of school. Prosino began the role Aug. 24, returning to New Orleans after 25 years away.

Prosino brings more than 20 years of experience in education and nonprofit leadership. She earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Stanford University in 1997 and worked for Raytheon at Avondale shipyard in Algiers before changing careers to pursue education.

She earned a Master of Arts in Teaching from Centenary College in Shreveport in 2004 while assisting in a lower elementary classroom at the Montessori School for Shreveport. She later taught physical science and organic chemistry at Loyola College Prep in Shreveport.

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Prosino went on to hold several leadership positions at Sci-Port Discovery Center in Shreveport. As Space Center director, she managed a 25,000-square-foot expansion of the museum’s space center. She later served as director of education and director of marketing and strategic projects.

Prosino returned to Montessori education in 2014, earning an American Montessori Society secondary credential through the Cincinnati Montessori Secondary Teacher Education Program while teaching middle school at the Montessori School for Shreveport. She remained at the school until 2019.

In 2019, Prosino moved with her family to Como, Italy, where she taught at Scuola Montessori di Como and the International School of Como. At the International School of Como, she worked as a lab teacher and science coordinator.

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Prosino has returned to New Orleans for family reasons, according to Cathedral Montessori.

“After 25 years away, I am thrilled to be back in the Crescent City,” Prosino said. “It is an honor and a responsibility to contribute to the city’s culture, community and joy through Montessori-guided leadership of CMS.”