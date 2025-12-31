Login
Executives of the Year

2025 was a year chock full of wins for the region, and our annual Executives of the Year were a big part in the success story.

Within the following pages, you’ll read about one man’s efforts to raise up more of our culture bearers by expanding on a unique area attraction of his creation, and you’ll learn how a New Orleans native is leading efforts to close the wealth gap by ensuring all members of our community receive the support they need to find success. You’ll read about two leaders in the field of technology — one is crafting an answer to one of modern medicine’s biggest problems while another is reinventing the way our country’s military is trained. You’ll meet two women focused on economic development — one by leading the largest independent hospital district in Louisiana, and another by leading efforts to reinvigorate one of our most notable commercial corridors.

And finally, you’ll learn see all the reasons that this year’s CEO of the year was such an easy decision. Please join us in congratulating Biz New Orleans Magazine’s 2025 Executives of the Year.

Articles

CEO of the Year: Lucio Fragoso

Lucio Fragoso CEO | Manning Family Children’s Hospital When Lucio Fragoso reflects on his childhood in Chicago’s South Side, he sees the children that Manning Family...

Kyle Monti of Haptech Inc.

Kyle Monti Founder and CEO | Haptech Inc. When Kyle Monti watched his friends leave Louisiana for technology careers on the coasts, he made a different...

Celebrate Canal! Coalition’s Sandra Herman

Sandra Herman Founder | Celebrate Canal! Coalition It all started during a Q&A session with Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc., during...

Michele K. Sutton of North Oaks Health System

Michele K. Sutton President and CEO | North Oaks Health System Michele K. Sutton, FACHE, was drawn to healthcare administration for a singular reason — a...

Judy Reese Morse of Urban League of Louisiana

Judy Reese Morse President and CEO | Urban League of Louisiana For Judy Reese Morse, the fight for civil rights and community empowerment is deeply personal....

JAMNOLA’s Jonny Liss

Jonny Liss Co-founder | JAMNOLA The spark that became New Orleans’ first experiential museum, JAMNOLA, ignited in a surprising place: the Museum of Ice Cream in...

Informuta’s Kalen Hall

Kalen Hall Co-founder and CEO | Informuta During her PhD at Tulane University, Kalen Hall was researching one of modern medicine’s most urgent problems — how...

