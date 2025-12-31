2025 was a year chock full of wins for the region, and our annual Executives of the Year were a big part in the success story.
Within the following pages, you’ll read about one man’s efforts to raise up more of our culture bearers by expanding on a unique area attraction of his creation, and you’ll learn how a New Orleans native is leading efforts to close the wealth gap by ensuring all members of our community receive the support they need to find success. You’ll read about two leaders in the field of technology — one is crafting an answer to one of modern medicine’s biggest problems while another is reinventing the way our country’s military is trained. You’ll meet two women focused on economic development — one by leading the largest independent hospital district in Louisiana, and another by leading efforts to reinvigorate one of our most notable commercial corridors.
And finally, you’ll learn see all the reasons that this year’s CEO of the year was such an easy decision. Please join us in congratulating Biz New Orleans Magazine’s 2025 Executives of the Year.
To visit our previous Executives of the Year click here.