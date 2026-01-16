Carver Darden Names 3 New Members

NEW ORLEANS – Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux LLC has announced that Conor Lutkewitte, Stephen P. Scullin and Patrick Gaffney were promoted as Members effective January 1, 2026.

Conor Lutkewitte

Conor Lutkewitte’s practice focuses on commercial litigation, commercial transactions, and bankruptcy. Lutkewitte represents financial institutions and creditors with regard to bankruptcy, loan enforcement, collections, workouts, foreclosures, lender liability, and financial transactions.

Lutkewitte advises corporate clients on formation and planning, mergers & acquisitions, and contracts. Lutkewitte also advises clients with regard to real estate transactions and succession and estate planning.

Lutkewitte received his J.D. from Loyola University of New Orleans College of Law and is licensed in Louisiana and Texas.

Stephen P. Scullin

Stephen P. Scullin’s practice is focused on real estate and M&A transactions, commercial lending, corporate law, and commercial contracts. He represents individuals, companies, developers, and lenders on a wide range of commercial transactions throughout Louisiana.

Additionally, Scullin advises clients on matters involving energy and oil and gas law, solar and renewable energy law, property law, estate planning, and succession law.

Scullin is a licensed title insurance producer in the State of Louisiana and is authorized to write title policies for First American Title Insurance Company, Fidelity Title Insurance Company, and Stewart Title Insurance Company.

J. Patrick Gaffney

J. Patrick Gaffney received his Bachelor of Arts in 1980 and his Juris Doctorate in 1983, both from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Prior to joining the firm, Gaffney was Senior Vice President and counsel for over 17 years at Hibernia National Bank, where he handled workout transactions, debt enforcement actions, asset sales, general lending advice, bankruptcy, and defense of lender liability claims.

His practice at the firm focuses on these matters and commercial litigation, trouble debt restructurings, and general business and corporate law.

About Carver Darden

Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux LLC is a New Orleans–based law firm with offices across Louisiana and the Gulf Coast. Founded in 1994, the firm represents businesses and individuals in a range of transactional and litigation matters, with a focus on practical legal strategy and long-term client relationships.

Headquartered on Poydras Street, the firm’s practice areas include corporate law, commercial litigation, banking and finance, construction, energy, labor and employment, maritime and admiralty, real estate, and tax and estate planning. Its clients span key regional industries, including energy, finance, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology.

Carver Darden also maintains offices in Belle Chasse, Mandeville, and Pensacola, Florida, serving clients throughout Louisiana and the broader Gulf Coast region.