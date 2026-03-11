Carter Announces $1M for Safe Children Initiative

NEW ORLEANS – Congressman Troy A. Carter joined United Way of Southeast Louisiana and regional health leaders on March 10 to announce $1,031,000 in first-time federal funding to expand the Safe Children Initiative (SCI), a firearm injury prevention program designed to reduce unintentional child access to firearms across Southeast Louisiana.

The fiscal year 2026 investment will allow the partnership to distribute approximately 5,750 free biometric gun safes while providing secure storage education to every participating household. The expansion builds on a successful 2023 pilot led by the New Orleans Health Department, Manning Family Children’s and local partners, which distributed more than 3,800 safes parish wide.

“This federal funding reflects our commitment to protecting children and supporting responsible firearm ownership,” Congressman Carter said. “By expanding a model that is already working in our community, we are delivering practical, life-saving tools directly to families across Southeast Louisiana.”

- Sponsors -

In Louisiana, firearm-related deaths among children and teens ages 1 to 19 occur at a rate more than twice the national average, according to America’s Health Rankings, and firearms are the leading cause of death for young people nationwide. Public health research consistently shows that secure firearm storage significantly reduces the risk of unintentional shootings involving children.

How the Safe Children Initiative Works

Under the expanded Safe Children Iniaitative:

4,750 safes will be distributed through United Way’s five Prosperity Centers and its Resiliency Center, prioritizing households with children and a firearm present in the home.

1,000 safes will be distributed through Manning Family Children’s hospital-based injury prevention and referral model, including pediatric emergency department screenings.

Each participant will receive a brief firearm safety education session, safe storage materials and a demonstration of how to use the biometric device.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

“United Way is uniquely positioned to deliver this program because families already trust us,” said Michael Williamson, president and CEO of United Way of Southeast Louisiana. “We work every day with households focused on stability and opportunity for their children. This investment removes a financial barrier to secure storage and strengthens prevention and well-being across our region.”

Many of the families United Way serves are ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) households, working families who are unable to afford the basic cost of living. For those navigating tight budgets, purchasing a high-quality biometric safe may not be feasible, even when safety is a priority.

“Secure storage is one of the most effective tools we have to prevent unintentional firearm injuries,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, director of the City of New Orleans Health Department. “This program combines education and access in a way that meets families where they are and strengthens communitywide prevention.”

- Sponsors -

Manning Family Children’s will play a role in the first line of defense against accidental shootings, conducting ER pediatric patient screenings to determine program eligibility and proactively enrolling families with firearms in the home.

“At Children’s, we see firsthand the devastating consequences of firearm injuries,” said Lou Fragoso, president and CEO. “Expanding access to biometric safes through both community and hospital settings is a critical step in providing life-saving protection for children and improving their long-term well-being.”

The Safe Children Initiative operates as a voluntary injury prevention program. Staff do not handle firearms, and firearm ownership documentation is not collected. Partners distribute safes voluntarily solely as a child safety tool.

Families with at least one child under 18 in the home and a firearm present may receive a free biometric safe by calling 504-822-5540, visiting the United Way Resiliency Center – Founded by Rebuilding Together New Orleans at 2831 St. Claude Ave., or locating their nearest Prosperity Center at UnitedWaySELA.org/ProsperityCenter.

“This is about prevention,” Williamson added. “If there is a child in your home and a firearm present, we encourage you to take advantage of this resource. A simple step can prevent a major tragedy.”