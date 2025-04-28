Carr’s Hill Partners Announces Safety Acquisitions

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Carr’s Hill Capital Partners Management, LP (“Carr’s Hill”), a New Orleans-based private equity firm, has announced that its portfolio company, SMART Safety Gulf Coast (SMART Safety), a leading provider of life safety and compliance services, has completed two strategic acquisitions: Safety Consulting & Training, Inc. (SCTI) and Trinity Safety Management (Trinity).

These acquisitions expand SMART Safety’s geographic reach and service offerings, further solidifying its position as a leader in workplace safety, leveraging its Compliance-as-a-Service (CaaS) model.

Founded in 2007 by Larry Leiman and based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, SCTI specializes in site safety audits, safety incident response, and safety training, serving a large base of recurring customers across South and Central Florida. As part of the acquisition, Larry Leiman has joined SMART Safety full-time during the transition period to ensure smooth integration and continued service to SCTI’s clients.

Trinity Safety Management, led by founder Robert Bruce and based in Georgia, offers programmatic safety management, site safety staffing, and safety training services with a strong presence in North and Central Florida. Trinity serves a growing roster of loyal, recurring customers. Robert Bruce has also joined SMART Safety full-time to enhance the company’s capabilities and commitment to excellence.

“We are thrilled to welcome SCTI and Trinity Safety Management into the SMART Safety family,” said Blake Beach, CEO of SMART Safety. “These acquisitions align perfectly with our mission to provide comprehensive, high-impact safety solutions to our clients. The addition of Larry, Robert, and their teams expands our footprint and improves our ability to serve our growing customer base.”

Carr’s Hill Partners has supported SMART Safety’s growth strategy since its initial investment, focusing on both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

“SMART Safety’s acquisition of SCTI and Trinity Safety Management exemplifies our approach to building value through targeted add-ons that strengthen operational capabilities and market presence,” said Michael Gude, Vice President at Carr’s Hill. “We are excited about the opportunities these partnerships create and look forward to supporting SMART Safety’s continued success.”

Both SCTI and Trinity Safety Management bring established reputations, recurring revenue streams, and complementary service offerings to SMART Safety, positioning the company for sustained growth and leadership in the safety services industry.

Carr’s Hill Partners is a private equity firm based in New Orleans, focused on family- and founder-owned businesses in the industrial and infrastructure services sectors along the Gulf Coast. The firm combines capital, operational expertise, sector knowledge, and regional insights to create lasting value.

SMART Safety is a leading provider of workplace safety, offering a comprehensive suite of services to businesses through its Compliance-as-a-Service (CaaS) model. The company provides tailored training, audits, and management programs designed to meet the unique safety needs of its clients.