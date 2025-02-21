Carr’s Hill Brings Global Financial Skills Back To New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Carr’s Hill Capital Partners Management, LP (“CHP”) welcomes two exceptional professionals to its team: Amy Cohen, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer, and Devin Lockett as an Associate. These additions underscore CHP’s commitment to expanding its capabilities and driving value in the lower middle-market industrial and infrastructure services sectors. Both new team members share connections to New Orleans, LA.

Amy Cohen, CPA, joins CHP continuing an impressive career, spanning leadership roles in financial management and SEC compliance. Most recently, Cohen served as Chief Financial Officer at RestorixHealth, a private equity-owned healthcare company, and at Bernhard Energy Solutions where she collaborated with CHP Managing Partner H. David de Laureal. Before returning to her hometown of New Orleans in 2015, she was the Sr. Director of SEC Compliance and Financial Reporting at DIRECTV. Cohen began her career in the assurance and business advisory services practice at Arthur Andersen in Los Angeles.

Alongside her professional achievements, Cohen has actively volunteered on the Board of Directors for the Pontchartrain Conservancy since 2018. She was an honoree in 2024 as a City Business Woman of the Year.

“Amy’s extensive experience in financial leadership and compliance, especially when coupled with her dedication to community service, make her an invaluable addition to the Carr’s Hill team,” said H. David de Laureal, Managing Partner of CHP. “Her expertise will play a crucial role as we continue to invest in the functional and operational foundation of the firm.”

A New Orleans area native, Devin Lockett joins CHP as an Associate, bringing tenured experience in private equity and investment banking. Lockett was previously an Associate at Great Hill Partners, a $5 Billion private equity firm based in Boston. He began his career as an analyst in Credit Suisse’s Global Industrials investment banking group in New York City, focusing on the diversified industrials and aerospace and defense sub-sectors.

“Devin’s analytical capabilities and industry experience align perfectly with our mission to source, execute, invest, and grow lower middle-market businesses,” added de Laureal. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the team and are confident he will make significant contributions to the growth of our portfolio and the success of our firm.”

About Carr’s Hill Partners

Carr’s Hill Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm that provides capital and expertise to family and founder-owned industrial and infrastructure services companies. Based in New Orleans, CHP invests throughout North America, focusing on the Southern United States. The firm’s operating expertise, institutional capabilities and network of executives provide management partners with a foundation for exceptional growth.