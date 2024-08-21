Carroll Morton Talks Leading New Orleans Film Fest, The City’s Film Future & Her Favorite Movies

NEW ORLEANS — Earlier this month, the New Orleans Film Society (NOFS) announced the appointment of Carroll Morton as its new executive director. Morton joined NOFS with a background in the New Orleans film industry — having served as the director of the City of New Orleans Film Office since 2018 — and a deep commitment to the growth and preservation of the city’s cultural heritage. Biz New Orleans caught up with Morton to discuss her favorite films and how she thinks New Orleans will adapt to rapidly changing cinema industry.

How did you originally get interested in filmmaking and the filmmaking community?

My mother sparked my love for film. She had a deep passion for movies of all kinds, especially the international feature film genre. That inspiration stuck with me and eventually led me to apply for an internship at the New Orleans Film Office 16 years ago. Over time, that journey brought me to the role of Director of Film New Orleans in 2018. It feels wonderful to carry forward my mother’s passion for film.

What advice can you share for New Orleans-based filmmakers and crew members who may be impacted by the decrease in productions across the United States? Do you think tax incentives in Louisiana will cause a resurgence in the industry?

Hollywood is currently re-evaluating its business model, with labor negotiations playing a bigger role in the slowdown than tax incentives. However, the industry is expecting a resurgence by 2025, and we’re confident New Orleans will remain a major production hub. In the meantime, events like the Super Bowl will create opportunities for local crews in areas like production, commercials and broadcasting. Even during this transition, successful projects like Five Nights at Freddy’s, filming here now, show that our city remains a key player. We’re optimistic that New Orleans will continue to thrive.

What are you looking forward to the most this year at the New Orleans Film Festival?

This is my first year as Executive Director, and I’m excited to experience the festival from a new perspective—not just as a moviegoer, but from behind the scenes. I’m looking forward to learning, watching, and seeing it come to life. I have a personal connection to many of these films, especially those produced by the community I’ve been a part of for years, like a project from my friend Darcy McKinnon. It’s going to be special to witness their talent and the strength of our community.

What are your favorite movies and what is your favorite Louisiana-based film?

My favorite movie is Hiroshima Mon Amour. It’s set in Hiroshima in the late 1950s and tells the story of a woman and a man who meet there for different reasons and fall in love. Against the backdrop of a historical tragedy, it’s a beautifully moody and romantic film about love and rebuilding.

I’ve read the book more than once, and the film is a powerful adaptation. I first saw it at the Prytania many years ago, and I catch it whenever I can. I love the independent feel of films from the 1950s, and anything by François Truffaut is also a favorite because of my love for French cinema. As I mentioned I have a personal connection to many Louisiana-based, as they have been produced by a talented community I’ve been a part of for years.

The 35th annual New Orleans Film Festival will take place Oct. 16-27. For the lineup and ticket information, click here.