BATON ROUGE, La. – More than 100 leaders from Louisiana’s business, nonprofit, government, medical, and education sectors gathered Aug. 21 at Celtic Studios for the Carnival of Change, a first-of-its-kind immersive learning event focused on artificial intelligence (AI).

Hosted by Baton Rouge-based consultancy DisruptREADY, the event combined high-energy presentations with hands-on learning. Six interactive knowledge hubs gave participants the chance to test AI tools in real time, while live demonstrations and showcases illustrated how technology is reshaping the way organizations operate.

“Carnival of Change was about making AI approachable, actionable, and fun,” said Henry Hays, CEO and founder of DisruptREADY, who served as the event’s keynote speaker and ‘ringmaster.’ “We believe that leaders who engage with this technology today will shape the competitive landscape of tomorrow. This was just the beginning—our national, paid events launch in September, and Louisiana was the perfect place to debut our vision.”

Hands-On AI Learning

Sessions included ‘What the Heck is This,’ ‘Prompt Like a Pro,’ ‘Never the Same Again,’ ‘AI in the Clear,’ ‘Chat with Your Data,’ and ‘Mindset Modeling.’ Each was designed to meet participants at different levels of AI understanding and application. Organizers reported strong feedback across all six hubs, with attendees giving an average score of 4.7 out of 5. Real-time polling software MentiMeter was used to capture and analyze audience input throughout the day.

For participants, the emphasis on practical learning was a highlight. “The Carnival gave me real-world insight into how AI can be applied in my organization and daily life,” said Dr. Sara Landreneau Kleinpeter, chair of the Leadership Baton Rouge Alumni Board. “It wasn’t just theory – it was hands-on, engaging, and energizing. I left with practical tools and the confidence to start using AI immediately.”

A Diverse Team of Facilitators

The event featured a diverse team of facilitators and presenters, including Lacy Dicharry, director of LSU’s Leadership Development Institute; marketing strategist David Day; executives Emilia Henry and Ashlyn Cole, who specialize in data management, legal frameworks, and human resources; John Foval, founder and CEO of Nurik.AI; AI process innovator Cody Flurry; organizational culture strategist Daniel Arbour; and Dr. Beverly Brooks Thompson, managing director of Carter Global.

“Artificial intelligence is not just about technology—it’s about leadership,” said Dicharry. “Leaders must be willing to embrace change, guide their teams with vision, and ensure that AI is used ethically and strategically to strengthen organizations and communities. Carnival of Change is a powerful step in preparing leaders for that responsibility.”

Attendees echoed that sentiment. Danny Fields, CFRE, chief development officer of Cremmjoy Inc. and president and CEO of Daniel J. Fields Consulting, called the event “one of the best environments for AI veterans and novices to come together and develop the skills needed to keep up with the most exciting and constantly evolving tech advancements in history.”

What's Next for the Carnival of Change

The launch event was designed as a proof of concept, but DisruptREADY already has plans to expand. Additional sessions are scheduled for Sept. 9 and Sept. 23 at Celtic Studios, with a two-day program tentatively planned for Nov. 11–12 in Atlanta.

Reflecting on the debut, Hays said the most rewarding part was the validation from participants. “My highlights were getting the feedback that confirmed we did what we set out to do: make a complex subject easier to understand and give business executives true confidence that they can learn this.”

About DisruptREADY

DisruptREADY is a business intelligence and innovation consultancy dedicated to helping organizations harness the power of emerging technologies—especially artificial intelligence—to stay competitive in rapidly evolving markets. The firm offers executive education, leadership training, strategic planning, and hands-on implementation support.

Clients include public and private corporations, nonprofits, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking to unlock transformative innovation. DisruptREADY’s mission: to prepare leaders and organizations to not just survive disruption, but to thrive through it.