CARES Mentoring Movement Exposes Students to Vital PA Careers

NEW ORLEANS – Students from the New Orleans region were among 40 Louisiana middle and high schoolers from the CARES Mentoring Movement network — a mentoring initiative founded in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina — who joined the American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA) for immersion and hands-on learning about the physician associate profession at AAPA 2026.

Physician associates (PAs) are licensed clinicians who practice across specialties and settings, playing a key role in addressing healthcare access challenges in the U.S. The need is especially acute in states like Louisiana, where 60 out of 64 parishes are designated as healthcare provider shortage areas.

Programs like the CARES Mentoring Movement come as Louisiana healthcare providers face mounting workforce pressures tied to physician shortages, an aging population and growing demand for care. In the New Orleans region, universities and health systems have increasingly focused on expanding STEM and healthcare career pathways to strengthen long-term workforce pipelines.

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CARES Mentoring Movement – Addressing Healthcare Workforce Gaps

Through hands-on sessions and mentorship, the program gave high school students direct exposure to one of the fastest-growing healthcare professions, offering a pathway for those interested in STEM fields.

“Evidence shows that a more representative healthcare workforce results in increased access to healthcare services, fewer delays in seeking care, better communication, and greater patient satisfaction,” said Kim Williams, vice president of health equity & community engagement, AAPA. “Encouraging underrepresented communities to join the PA profession can play a crucial role in bridging gaps in healthcare access. AAPA’s Project Access program is encouraging the next generation of PAs and introducing these students to a promising career path.”

Project Access Expands Pipeline

AAPA’s Project Access is an outreach initiative aimed at increasing the number of underrepresented PAs in the profession, expanding access to care and addressing healthcare disparities. As Project Access volunteers, PAs around the country give presentations at schools and community organizations to expose students from underrepresented communities to the profession.

The program’s partnership with the National CARES Mentoring Movement connects that outreach to a broader mentorship network. Founded in New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina as “Essence CARES,” the organization began as a response to the crisis facing children and families in the region.

“We were honored to partner with AAPA’s Project Access initiative during their annual conference to introduce young scholars across our program network to the dynamic physician associate career pathway,” said Stephen Powell, chief programs and partnerships officer at the National CARES Mentoring Movement. “By leveraging the time and talent of an exceptional group of PAs, PA students and healthcare providers, we created a meaningful bridge of opportunity by empowering young people to strengthen their soft skills while gaining exposure to an allied healthcare profession that has the potential to transform their lives.”

Led by former Essence magazine editor-in-chief Susan L. Taylor, the initiative expanded into a nationwide network through a model of local affiliates, recruiting mentors and building programs in cities across the country. Today, the organization operates in dozens of U.S. cities, connecting mentors with underserved youth through a two-generation approach focused on wellness and workforce pathways.

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New Orleans Area Students Participate in CARES Mentoring Movement

That national network includes students from the New Orleans region, who took part in the program alongside peers from across Louisiana and beyond.

The high schoolers included students from McMain High School and Dorothy Height School in New Orleans, as well as Alexandria Middle Magnet School and Peabody Magnet High School in Alexandria, LA. Joining them were students from Southern University at New Orleans and Xavier University of New Orleans, institutions that play a growing role in the region’s healthcare and STEM workforce pipeline, as well as Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta.

“Learning about the diverse pathways PAs took into the profession, along with their deep commitment to serving others, was incredibly inspiring,” said Jamaerra Harris-Cannonier, a National CARES HBCU RISING STEM Mentor from Clark Atlanta University.