Career Expo Connects 3,000 Students to Workforce Pathways

NEW ORLEANS — The 2026 Career Expo, hosted by YouthForce NOLA and Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans, welcomed more than 3,000 public high school freshmen and over 50 local businesses and industry training providers. On March 18, students from more than 20 public high schools across Orleans Parish engaged with professionals representing four of the region’s most in-demand industries: digital media/IT, skilled crafts, health sciences, and business & professional services.

Held at the University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena, the event is one of the first key steps in helping students become a future-ready graduate who is prepared to thrive in a well-paying career.

Student Engagement and Career Exploration

“The Career Expo creates just as much value for employers as it does for students,” said Sarah Bell, Chief of Industry Exposure and Experience at YouthForce NOLA. “When businesses open their doors to high schoolers through career-connected learning, they are building a strong future talent pipeline and helping shape tomorrow’s business leaders. All day, I’ve watched students and professionals light up as they discover shared interests, swap stories, and find common ground around their goals for the future.”

- Sponsors -

With a “Career Expo Bingo Card” in hand, students explored the Career Expo, asking employers about daily responsibilities, essential technical and soft skills, and how to navigate different career paths. Through hands-on activities and conversations, they discovered a wide range of career opportunities available in the Greater New Orleans area, including pathways they can begin training for while still in high school—at no cost.

“At Hancock Whitney, we believe that strong workforce development starts long before someone gets their first job. Events like the Youthforce NOLA Career Expo enable us to provide intentional introductions to career pathways and ongoing guidance,” said Christopher Stewart, Talent Program Specialist at Hancock Whitney. “We are committed to equipping tomorrow’s leaders with the tools they need to thrive in banking and finance.”

Hands-On Industry Experiences

In the Health Sciences section, students competed in CPR revival races, while in Digital Media/IT, they practiced digital photography and editing techniques. The Skilled Crafts area featured multiple companies collaborating to highlight numerous elements of the construction process. In the Business Services section, students engaged in networking conversations, mock interviews, and financial literacy sessions that encouraged them to envision their futures with confidence.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

“As we are having new changes in the state accountability framework, we are seeing that career and technical education is a very important focus we need to have for our students,” said New Orleans Public Schools District 2 Representative Gabriela Biro. “There are a lot of students who are really energized by these hands-on exhibits and learning about career and technical education possibilities they may not have known previously.”

“At Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans, we believe every student deserves access to experiences that connect learning to real-life opportunity,” said Larry Washington, President of Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans. “The YouthForce NOLA/Junior Achievement Career Expo gives thousands of students hands-on exposure to careers, industries, and professionals who can help shape their futures and put them on a path toward economic mobility.”

Career Expo – Student Perspectives

New Orleans area public high school students expressed their excitement for the Career Expo as well. Love Simms-Dillon of Edna Karr High School said, “I like the opportunities and the diversity of career tracks that I’ve learned about today. I came here thinking political science might be the path for me, but now that I’ve met with some of the people who work in healthcare and construction, I am thinking differently and giving myself options.”

- Sponsors -

Morris Brumfield, III of Warren Easton Charter High School said, “I came to the event today thinking I wanted to be a software engineer, and after interacting with some of the people, displays and exhibits, I feel even stronger about pursuing it as a career. I didn’t expect this Career Expo to be so much fun – it’s been great.”

Sponsors and Program Overview

The 2026 Career Expo is made possible through the generous support of sponsors including Future Use of Energy in Louisiana (FUEL), Hancock Whitney Bank, New Orleans & Company, and Ochsner Health.

The annual high school Career Expo is the signature event of Future Connect, an initiative coordinated by YouthForce NOLA and Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans. Future Connect provides year-round programming dedicated to linking students with the world of work.

YouthForce NOLA has invested more than $60 million in career-connected learning in New Orleans, with 1,869 students earning more than $3 million through paid internships to date.

Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans serves students across 13 parishes in Southeast Louisiana and 29 counties in South Mississippi.